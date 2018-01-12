Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton’s Dog With Miranda Lambert ‘Loves Her More’

Gwen Stefani recently shared a sweet photo with Blake Shelton’s dog on social media, where she joked that that the she’s grown so close to her boyfriend’s pet since the couple began dating two years ago that the animal actually now loves her more than her country star boyfriend.

Gwen shared the sweet snap with the world via Instagram Stories earlier this week, where the hound could be seen sweetly resting on the star’s lap as the “Used To Love You” singer seemingly spent a little time with her boyfriend’s pet at home.

Fans shared screen captures of Stefani’s upload as she cuddled up to Betty – who used to be owned by both Blake and former wife Miranda Lambert before their divorce back in 2015 – on Twitter, where they gushed over the sweet photo the mom of three shared via her account.

Gwen then captioned the photo, which showed her lounging around as the dog lay on her lap, by telling her followers, “Betty loves me more than Blake now. Just saying…”

Stefani’s post also had some pretty interesting timing, as it was just last month that Shelton’s latest hit, the aptly titled “I’ll Name The Dogs” about letting his partner name their children while he named their dogs, hit the top spot at country radio.

Blake didn’t publicly respond to Gwen’s tongue in cheek claim that Betty now prefers her over him on his own social media accounts, though Shelton’s former wife Miranda did gush over their bond prior to their split a few years ago.

Back in 2013, Lambert told Modern Dog magazine that she and Blake actually rescued Betty together alongside her sister, Delilah.

“We found her and her sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma around our neighbourhood,” Lambert said at the time of adopting the hound, who it appears now lives with Shelton following their divorce despite Lambert saying at the time that she “travels with both of us off and on.”

Miranda also said at the time that Betty “is Blake’s dog in every way” and even has the same characteristics as the country star, which could be why Gwen has taken such a shine to the canine.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“She acts just like Blake, as she’s the most mischievous and loving thing in the world,” said Miranda while speaking to the dog magazine in 2013.

Though it’s not clear if Lambert still sees Betty now she and Blake have called it quits, she also added four years ago that her and her now former husband’s pets “are like my kids, with their own unique personalities.”

But when Stefani isn’t sharing sweet photos of herself and her boyfriend’s dogs and joking about their special bond, she’s posting adorable images and videos of her and Blake’s adventures as a family with her three children.

Earlier this month, Gwen posted a number of photos and videos of their day out in the country with Blake during their time in Oklahoma for the holidays.

Stefani shared various media with her followers, which showed and her boys hanging out with the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer as he got his pickup truck stuck in a patch of frozen mud while attempting to plough through a field.

The country star then joked that he was teaching with Stefani’s eldest son, 11-year-old Kingston, to drive as they attempted to free the car.