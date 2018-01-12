Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Video Of Her Sons Celebrating Her Final Day Of Chemo After Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently shared a sweet video with her fans showing her two sons celebrating her final day of chemo after announcing last year that she was battling breast cancer. The 56-year-old Veep actress shared the hilarious video with her Instagram followers on January 11, which showed her two sons lip-syncing along to Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit “Beat It.”

Julia posted the video to her account in celebration of her final day of chemotherapy after her boys played around and sent her the clip, which was titled, “Mom’s last chemo day!!! BEAT IT! Love, Henry and Charlie.”

The video then showed 20-year-old Charlie Hall and 25-year-old Henry Hall — her two sons with her husband of over 30 years, Brad Hall — lip-syncing and dancing along to the hit by the King of Pop as they urged Julia to keep on fighting against her cancer.

And it seems like the video from her sons most definitely cheered up the actress as she prepped for her final day of chemotherapy.

She asked fans in the caption, “ain’t that sweet?”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in the clip’s caption after sharing it on her social media. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Fans were also quick to share their thoughts in the comments of Julia’s family video, which has already been viewed more than 444,000 times on her Instagram account.

“What great boys,” tweeted one fan of Louis-Dreyfus’s two sons brightening her spirits with the video, while another told the actress in the comments, “Yes!!! Your sons loves you to the moon and beyond, so get well soon, so you keep enjoying your life and family!!!”

“Your sons clearly got their sense of humor from their mom!” joked another fan after seeing the brothers goofing around together on Julia’s Instagram page, telling Louis-Dreyfus, “They love you so much.”

Julia with her sons in 2010. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Julia first confirmed she was battling breast cancer back in September 2017 while sharing a poignant message with her fans on her official Twitter account.

Shortly after Julia broke the sad news of her diagnosis, her son Henry then shared a heartfelt tweet on his own Twitter account alongside a personal family photo of himself and his mom.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday,” the 25-year-old wrote one day after Louis-Dreyfus revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/Kd2QrE4Qb4 — Henry Hall (@henryhallmusic) September 29, 2017

Showing off his sense of humor once again, he also posted a photo of himself and Julia that was taken several years ago while he was a child.

He joked, “Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all.”

Julia then praised her son with a loving message of her own on the 280-character site while thanking her fans for the love and support she’d received since going public with the news.

Quoting the tweet from her first born, the former Seinfeld actress added, “I’m thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”