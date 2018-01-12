WWE Rumors: WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Headline Superstar Revealed For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Weekend

The biggest WWE pay-per-view of 2018 should be WrestleMania 34, and with that comes a major superstar entering WWE’s Hall of Fame class. In 2017, longtime wrestling superstar Kurt Angle joined the Hall of Fame after a deserving career in the ring. Angle then moved into a regular role as the Raw general manager, appearing most Monday night’s on television, and even ditching the business suit for his wrestling gear to participate in two matches last year. Now, the latest speculation has another major star heading into the Hall of Fame to join him.

The Still Real to Us website’s Josh Foster reported on Thursday that none other than Bill Goldberg will head up the class for 2018. Foster notes that the news first arrived via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with the official announcement from the WWE coming very soon. Goldberg last appeared in a match during last year’s WrestleMania 33 when he suffered his first loss to Brock Lesnar in the Universal Championship match. The next night he said his “goodbye” to the fans, which may have signaled his retirement from the ring. However, it seems he’ll be back in the ring again, at least for one upcoming appearance, and ultimately as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Goldberg was among the superstars confirmed to appear at the special WWE Raw 25th-anniversary special episode later this month. That episode takes place less than a week before the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and will also feature The Undertaker. There are fans speculating that Goldberg could make an appearance in the 2018 Rumble match, although that looks unlikely at this point. Most likely, his induction will be announced for WrestleMania weekend to get fans interested in attending the events connected to WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Goldberg had previously mentioned that his latest run with WWE was more for his son and wife to see what he was capable of in the ring. The former champion went through an impressive training regimen to return to the ring in tip-top shape at the age of 50. While his quick victory over Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship drew criticism from fans, the rest of his return run seemed well received. His participation in several spots before the 2017 Royal Rumble, as well as the match itself, plus a WrestleMania championship defense against Brock Lesnar were praised.

Bill Goldberg turned 51 in December, so participation in WWE matches may no longer be there for him. Of course, that never stops the rumor mill from generating further speculation that he’ll give “one more match.” Nonetheless, a WWE Hall of Fame induction is certainly well deserved, and with this, it may also leave the door open for more participation from The Undertaker in another match. That said, it would not be all that surprising if Taker is inducted into the class of 2019.