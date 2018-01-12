‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Tried To Have A Threesome With Faith Stowers

There may be more to Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor’s affair than previously thought. Taylor’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright was left in shambles after he cheated with Faith Stowers, who now claims that Cartwright wanted to participate in the tryst. Did Taylor, Cartwright, and Stowers have a threesome?

Cartwright Agrees To Threesome

According to Pop Culture, Cartwright tried to have a threesome with Taylor and Stowers before the affair. Stowers says that the threesome never happened and that she ended up sleeping with Taylor without Cartwright. News of the affair surfaced during the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

“He told me that he and Brittany were not sexually active, and he was just trying to get the mojo back in the relationship. Jax said Brittany agreed that there wasn’t a spark,” Stowers explained.

“[He said] we’d try to do a threesome with you. What made it so hard was that Katie [Maloney] lives down the hall and she puts her two cents into [Taylor and Cartwright]’s business.”

Taylor Pursues Stowers Without Cartwright

Daily Mail reported that Stowers explained how all of the male SUR employees were being very flirty before the affair. Taylor was allegedly hanging out with the group and couldn’t stop staring at Stowers’ body.

After one party at Taylor and Cartwright’s home, Stowers claims that Cartwright texted her about spending the night. Stowers said no, but the threesome request didn’t end there. Taylor allegedly texted her the following day and asked her if she wanted to have sex with him and Cartwright.

Stowers And Taylor Hook Up

Stowers thought Taylor was just messing around and didn’t take him seriously. When Taylor and Cartwright were having trouble with their relationship, he contacted Stowers and assured her that their relationship was over. Stowers still wasn’t sure about hooking up with Taylor, but he made some pretty heavy-handed moves and wouldn’t leave her alone. Things then progressed fast and when the two finally hooked up, they did so without protection.

Inside Taylor’s Affair

During the season premiere, Stowers revealed that Taylor reached out to her on Twitter while Cartwright was away in Kentucky. At the time, Stowers was working for a 95-year-old woman as her caretaker. Taylor allegedly came to the elderly woman’s home, and the two had sex while she was sleeping. Cartwright understandably blew up after learning about the affair and the couple got into a huge fight on the show.

Despite the cheating scandal, Taylor and Cartwright remain together and are working on their relationship.

Taylor And Cartwright Make Amends

Although Taylor and Cartwright are still together, their relationship is on shaky ground. Cartwright’s good friend, Scheana Marie, has been giving her advice but recently revealed that she isn’t listening to anybody.

Cartwright’s friends have reached a point where they’re done dishing out advice and are content leaving Cartwright to her own devices.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights on Bravo.