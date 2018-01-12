‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Has No Hard Feelings As He Returns To The NYC Bar That Booted Him Out

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was recently kicked out of a dive bar in New York City, but it sounds like he didn’t leave without making amends with the owners. Not only did Harington return to pay his bill but he also left a huge tip. The bar owners were so impressed by the move that they invited Harington back anytime.

Harington Gets Kicked Out Of NYC Bar

According to This Is Insider, Harington was kicked out of the bar after a drunken disagreement with another patron, and it all was caught on camera. Harington got into an argument while playing a game of pool with other people in the bar.

The actor, who was drunk before he arrived at the bar, didn’t understand the rules of the game and bar owners asked him to leave because he was disorderly. After a lot of back-and-forth, Harington was escorted out of the bar, though he didn’t go home without making things right.

Harington Quickly Makes Amends

The owners of the bar, Krystyn Shari and Aldo Parisi, revealed that the Game of Thrones star returned to the establishment later that night and paid his bill. He also left a generous tip that equaled his bill, which was around $70.

The bar owners also claim that the video of Harington getting kicked out, which was released by TMZ, wasn’t the entire story. The actor arrived at the bar already drunk and was only there for half an hour.

“Harington bought one Jameson for himself, a drink for his friend and a round of drinks for all of the other customers at the bar,” the owners revealed.

The Party Didn’t Stop In NYC

Despite the bar incident, Harington didn’t slow down over the weekend. According to Page Six, the actor was spotted partying it up in Beverly Hills after the Golden Globes. Harington attended a party with a few of his co-stars, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke, and Gwendoline Christie.

He was also seen at Seth Meyer’s party later that evening and was clearly not worried about what had happened in New York.

Brad Pitt Enters The Game Of Thrones World

Speaking of Clarke, Us Magazine reports that Brad Pitt was putting up some big money to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with the actress next season. The 54-year-old actor bid $120,000 to watch an episode with Clarke but was ultimately outbid.

The proceeds from the auction went to the JP Haitian Relief Organization. The winning bidder, who remains anonymous, paid $160,000 to sit down with Clarke when Game of Thrones returns for its final season.

Harington was present for the auction and was spotted sitting with Pitt at one point during the event. Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance and was greatly amused watching Pitt bid for Clarke.

HBO has not released an official premiere date for the new season of Game of Thrones, though the network confirmed reports that it will not air until 2019.

The final season will consist of only six episodes, and will surely focus on Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.