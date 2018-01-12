The Sign That Prince William And Kate Middleton May Be Planning On Baby No. 4

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for the birth of their third child, but there are signs that the couple might expand their family even more. Will Kate and William have a fourth baby before it’s all said and done?

Will Kate Have A Fourth Child?

According to Express, Kate would be breaking her family’s tradition by having more than three children. Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, had three kids: Kate, Pippa, and James. Kate is about to match her parents when she gives birth this April. If Kate and William have one more, then they would be following in the steps of Queen Elizabeth II, who had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew. Family traditions aside, there might be a scientific reason why William and Kate will have four kids.

William And Kate’s Next Child Will Determine If They Have More

Whether or not William and Kate have a fourth child might depend on the gender of baby number three. In a recent poll, over 6,000 families of three were examined and the data generated was used to determine the likelihood of parents having a fourth child. Families that had one girl and two boys went on to have another child in 35 percent of the cases. If William and Kate’s next baby is a boy, then there is a good chance that they will have at least one more child.

The royal couple has not commented on their plans to have another baby, but if the signs are right, then their baby making days are far from over.

Kate Prepares For Baby No. 3

In the meantime, Kate is currently gearing up to have her third baby with Prince William. According to Closer Weekly, Kate once again sparked controversy when she showed off a few gray hairs in a recent public outing.

Some well-known stylists condemned Kate for not dying her hair and hiding the grey, while others thought people should leave her alone and let her do what she wants. According to expert stylist Alexandra Zdrazkova, Kate’s gray hair is likely the result of a hormonal change caused by pregnancy.

“Kate’s grey hairs are probably caused by a hormonal change, which happens to a lot of people after they get pregnant,” Zdrazkova explained. “She only has a few gray hairs, and they could be covered easily by a tint.”

Inside Kate’s Birthday Party

Grey hairs aside, E! Online reports that Kate just celebrated her 36th birthday. Kate and other members of the royal family celebrated her birthday at Kensington Palace, including her and William’s two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. An insider claims that the festivities were pretty low-key and Kate wanted to keep things quiet.

The birthday bash comes a few months before Kate is expected to give birth to her and Prince William’s third child. Shortly after her pregnancy is over, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot, though it isn’t clear if Kate Middleton will be recovered enough to attend the wedding.