Meghan Markle’s Family Tortured By Media And ‘Meg’ Should Do Something To Help, Claims Sister

Meghan Markle not only has the media to contend with but a family member as well today. One member of her family is speaking out about all the pain her family is dealing with coming from media reports since Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry. Her half-sister has made it very clear during a recent interview that if she were Meghan, she would put some type of “protective mechanism” in place that c0uld stop some of the torture that “Meg’s” family has had to endure.

Calling her sister “Meghan,” “Meg,” and “Little Meggie,” throughout this new interview with Fox News, Samatha Grant has a lot to say about the way the family is being treated in the media today. For starters, she is furious that she is being portrayed as an “estranged half-sister” of Meghan Markle and the media claiming they haven’t spoken in more than a decade.

That is just not the case conveys Grant. She did speak to her sister once back in 2014 and the call ended with Meghan saying, “I love you, babe let’s keep in touch,” which Grant said doesn’t make them estranged, what it does is “make her busy.” That is the only reason they don’t see each other or talk claims, Grant.

Grant also told the media that Meghan should help out her dad with some support money. According to the Daily Mail Grant said: “If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad.” It would appear that Meghan’s sister has some ideas of her own on how Meghan should help out the family.

It pains Grant to have the media calling them estranged, explaining that what you see is a case of having someone famous in their family. Just because that person is “jet-set and has a busy, distracting life, it doesn’t mean anyone in the family is estranged.” She said, “our families have always been very much in touch.” She added that they were “very close” while growing up.

Meghan’s family is new to the spotlight and they are having difficulty coping with the world suddenly having interest in their private lives, said Grant. She also talks about Meghan being covered when it comes to protection from the media and again calls on Meghan to provide some type of help to her family saying:

“As much as I love and respect Meg, she’s got security and a publicist and can be protected from all that,” she said. “She and Harry can tell the media to stop. The rest of the family doesn’t have that luxury. I love her, [but] she may not want me saying anything.”

Grant also said that she won’t let the media make her a victim, vowing that she won’t let them “disparage me, embarrass me personally and professionally and not defend myself…. I can only hope she would respect and understand that… In fact, if I were Meg, I would probably put something out there so that there was some sort of protective mechanism in place where the family couldn’t be tortured as much.”

Grant and Meghan share the same dad, they have different mothers and the rumor that is spreading about Meghan’s mother walking her down the aisle at her wedding is another hurtful media story that her dad has had to endure said, Grant. She goes on to say that her dad and Meghan are extremely close and he will be the one by Meghan’s side walking down the aisle at the wedding.

Grant said she would “be honored” to go to the Royal wedding and to the best of her knowledge she is going. She finished with: “That’s all I will say… I [still] see her as my little Meggie. She’s a woman now, but I still see her as my baby sister.”