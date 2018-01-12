Princess Charlotte Bears Striking Resemblance To Grandmother Princess Diana In Childhood Photos

Princess Charlotte may have never met her late grandmother Princess Diana but that doesn’t stop royal fans to think that they shared a striking resemblance with each other.

The two-year-old daughter of Prince William and Duchess Catherine started attending school last week. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released two adorable portraits of the toddler taken before heading off to school.

In the photos taken by Duchess Catherine herself, Princess Charlotte can be seen wearing an adorable red coat matched with a red bow, red shoes, pink backpack, and scarf. She also looked excited for the big day as she beamed at the camera while posing on a staircase.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the young princess bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana. According to the Daily Mail, the fourth in line to the British throne is starting to look a lot like her late grandmother.

Several childhood photos of Princess Diana showed some notable similarities with the adorable tot.

In one of the black-and-white pictures, a seven-year-old Diana can be seen with the same almond-shaped eyes and mischievous glint as Princess Charlotte. She even donned a similar hairstyle.

Looking at the photos, it’s easy to see why royal fans drew comparisons between the adorable grandmother-granddaughter duo.

Aside from Princess Diana, Princess Charlotte has always been compared to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, several throwback photos of the Queen showed a strong resemblance to the youngest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte officially became a student of Willcocks Nursery School this week. According to reports, the bubbly little girl was escorted by both Prince William and Duchess Catherine on her first day of class.

And it looks like Princess Charlotte has been adjusting quite well to her new life as a pre-schooler. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the little princess made a good first impression on her first day of school.

Apparently, Princess Charlotte wowed everyone with her bubbly personality and impressive skills. Insiders also revealed that the young royal is already making friends and has been enjoying her classes.

“She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away. She has beautiful manners.”

Princess Charlotte even showcased some of her language skills at school, particularly Spanish. Apparently, she learned the foreign language from her nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who is a Spain native.