Amy Roloff Shares More Photos From Jacob’s Birthday Party

Amy Roloff, star of the popular reality show from TLC, Little People, Big World, continues to commemorate the upcoming 21st birthday of her youngest son, Jacob, by posting more photos from their most recent family gathering. Jacob will be celebrating his birthday on the 17th but the Roloff family decided to celebrate it early and it looks like he had a lot of fun at his party.

“Jacob had a great time hanging out w/his nephew and niece w/ friends and family,” Amy wrote. “My baby is 21 (officially on 17th). All my kids are grown up now!”

A number of Amy Roloff’s social media followers, as well as fans of Little People, Big World, took the opportunity to greet Jacob and to praise him for how he’s grown up to be a beautiful person inside and out.

“It’s hard to believe Jacob is 21,” said one fan. “It’s just yesterday he was this little boy. Happy birthday Jacob!!”

“I can’t believe Jacob is 21,” said another.”He’s so handsome. Happy birthday Jacob!!”

“Jacob grew up to be such a thoughtful and kind hearted young man,” said a follower. “Happy birthday!”

Some fans also pointed out how happy the Roloff family looks in the photos.

“Thanks for sharing your picture Amy,” one follower wrote on Facebook. “Love to see your Grands and your children. You look very happy Amy Roloff. Cannot wait for your show to come back on TV.”

A few commenters also praised Amy for raising such wonderful family despite a few controversies here and there.

“This family make us smile,” said one person. “God bless u all. U did amazing mama.”

“What a beautiful family you have there, Amy,” said another. “God has blessed you! I love watching Little People, Big World!”

Speaking of controversies, one rumor floating around is that there is a supposed feud between Jacob and Jeremy’s wife, Audrey. People assumed the two apparently had a falling out after Jacob unfollowed his sister-in-law on Instagram. However, as the photos that Amy shared prove, all is well with the whole Roloff family. In fact, in one photo, Jacob is seen playing with baby Ember Jean, who is being carried by Audrey. The young man is giving the camera a huge smile while his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, is making faces at Ember.

Even the supposed friction between Amy and Matt, which was allegedly the reason why the former didn’t invite the latter to their son’s party, as Cafe Mom reported, has apparently been debunked by the Little People, Big World patriarch himself.

In a Facebook post, Matt claimed that the Roloff family has been a victim of “fake news,” as mentioned in another Inquisitr story. While he didn’t specify the rumors that have been thrown at them, Matt did say that everyone in the family is working hard to keep the family together despite “a few minor differences.” Matt even indicated that his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Amy’s boyfriend, Chris Marek, are part of their modern American family.

All is seemingly well with the Roloff family and despite having the honor of being television stars, Matt, Amy and the rest of the family are normal human beings who go through what other families go through.

Little People, Big World fans may get to witness those things once more as Matt recently hinted that the Roloff family and their loved ones are out “to surprise you all.” Matt further teased everyone by saying “wait for it….. a few short months.”