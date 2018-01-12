Nancy Kerrigan Responds To ‘I, Tonya,’ Reminds People She’s The Victim Who Was Attacked

Nancy Kerrigan has finally spoken about the newfound attention surrounding her interactions with Tonya Harding following the release of the movie, I, Tonya — but she didn’t say much.

In an interview with the Boston Globe on Thursday, Kerrigan, 48, expressed that she hadn’t yet seen the movie, and had no real interest in speaking of Harding or the 1994 attack that saw Harding’s ex-boyfriend and best friend club her in the knee.

“I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes,” she expressed. “I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life.”

Harding was a guest of honor at this past weekend’s Golden Globes, where the movie situated around her hard life, including the attack on Kerrigan, was up for three awards (actress Allison Janney, who portrayed Tonya’s mother in the film, picked up a Best Supporting Actress nod).

According to Kerrigan, she simply sees herself as the victim of the attack, and nothing more.

“I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it.”

In the film, Tonya’s character is treated equally as a victim in the attack on Kerrigan, with ex-boyfriend Jeff Gillooly and his friend as the sole perpetrators. Harding has gone on record several times stating that she had no prior knowledge of the attack on Kerrigan, and only found out about it once it occurred.

Not that Kerrigan seems to care, anyway.

“At this point, it’s so much easier and better to just be… it’s not really part of my life,” she told the Boston Globe.

Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding in 1994. Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images

Kerrigan’s agent and husband, Jerry Solomon, followed up Kerrigan’s interview with his own comments regarding the movie and the subsequent interest in what occurred between his wife and Harding more than 20 years ago.

“Our position at this point is to say nothing. When we collectively, or Nancy individually, decide what to do, when we are ready to say something, we will.”

Interestingly, Harding also appeared to say nothing when asked earlier in the day by Piers Morgan about her involvement in the attack on Kerrigan, as noted by the Inquisitr. In fact, Harding ended the interview once questioning steered toward what Harding supposedly knew about the attack on Kerrigan.