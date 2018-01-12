Tamar Braxton: Family Fears She’s Endangered In Toxic Vincent Herbert Marriage Amid Reconciliation Reports [Ru

Tamar Braxton has left her family worried following reports that she’s considering the idea of getting back with estranged husband Vincent Herbert, it has been claimed.

The “My Man” hitmaker, who filed for divorce back in October, has been hit with claims that Vincent was emotionally and physically abusive towards Tamar, which her mother, Evelyn, would later confirm in several interviews.

Fans were shocked by the allegations concerning Vincent’s supposed actions towards his wife, but what became that much more of a surprise was when Tamar was spotted spending time with Vincent over the Christmas holidays on numerous occasions.

Braxton claimed that she wanted to remain cordial with Herbert despite the fact that they were going through a nasty divorce battle, but seeing that they share custody of their son, Logan, Tamar put their differences aside for the sake of their little boy.

However, it’s now being suggested that Tamar Braxton is strongly contemplating calling off the divorce, having spent even more time with Vincent since ringing in the new year with him just over a week ago.

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that Tamar’s family is extremely disappointed in the way she’s handled the divorce process, as it’s now looking like she will stay with Vincent, whom nobody in Braxton’s camp can stand following the allegations that have been made against him.

Evelyn, Braxton’s mother, has said herself that her daughter needed immediate space from Vincent before someone was going to get killed, insinuating that the marriage between the duo was so toxic it could’ve had a bad ending had Tamar not filed for divorce.

Of course, with claims that she’s now thinking about reuniting with her estranged husband, her family is simply concerned on whether she’s putting herself back into a position that will make her a victim.

Toni Braxton, in particular, feels that her sister is making a huge mistake by not keeping her distance from Vincent, regardless of whether she has a child with the music mogul or not. His arrest on Christmas Day following a heated argument with Tamar should speak for itself, Toni has argued.

Tamar has yet to comment on the reconciliation claims.