‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Robert Scott Wilson Filming, Find Out When Ben Weston Returns To ‘DOOL’

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Robert Scott Wilson will once again return to Salem. The actor portrayed Ben Weston and came back late last year. However, the Necktie Killer’s story is not over just yet. Expect to see the murderous character come back to Salem in summer 2018. Is this connected to Ron Carlivati hinting that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) could eventually get his memories back?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the head writer revealed that Will might remember his past one day. However, he made it clear that it is not something that will happen quickly.

The last time Ben Weston was in Salem, it was because of Sami Brady, played by Alison Sweeney. She wanted him to reenact Will Horton’s murder. It was a desperate attempt to induce trauma in order to force the mind to bring back Will’s memories. Fortunately, he couldn’t go through with the outrageous plan.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Jason47 confirm but that Robert Scott Wilson is returning later this year. On Instagram, a comment revealed that he was seen on set today. The NBC soap opera films six months in advance. If the comment was accurate, that means Ben will be on television screens in July 2018.

Ben Weston is considered a villain because of his murderous past. However, an interview in Soap Opera Digest a few months ago explained his motivations. The actor said that Ben’s previous return was to clear his conscience. However, he also added that Necktie Killer wanted to clear his name.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton being found alive did that. It meant that Ben did not kill the fan favorite character, someone who was believed to be dead for two years. Robert Scott Wilson also made it clear that Ben didn’t want to kill Will. As fans recall, the two were friends.

Even though Ben Weston’s storylines have not been revealed yet, it is possible that Ron Carlivati may have given a hint. Speaking to Michael Fairman last month, the head writer hinted that Will Horton could eventually get his memories back. It is not something that is meant to happen quickly, though.

In an effort to redeem himself, it is possible that Ben’s return might be related. Could he show up in Salem to help Will Horton remember? Is it possible that frustrated with his missing past, Will could actually ask Ben for help?

Days of Our Lives spoilers do not reveal the length of Robert Scott Wilson’s 2018 return. Stay tuned to find out what happens with Ben Weston.