Tim Allen And ‘Last Man Standing’ Fans Want Show Back After Roseanne Reveals Her Character Is Trump Supporter

It’s no secret that fans of Last Man Standing have wanted the show back on the air ever since it was axed from ABC’s lineup. But now the shows star, Tim Allen, is also pushing to get the show back on air following another show’s recent revelation.

As fans of the show will recall, Last Man Standing was reportedly canceled last year over politics. The Chicago Tribune reports that many believe that the popular show was canceled after six seasons due to the fact that Tim Allen is a conservative both real life and so is his character on the show. Allen took to Twitter after news that his show would not be renewed to tell fans that he was both “stunned” and “blindsided” by the news.

According to the Huffington Post, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said that the decision to cancel the show was very hard for ABC since it had solid ratings. But, Dungey says that the network decided to stop airing comedies on Friday night, which is why they say they canceled the show. He claims it had nothing to due with politics.

Fans of the show have been desperate to get it back on air since it was canceled last May. Some even started a petition on Change.org to get ABC to add the show back to their lineup. To date, the petition has already reached over 418,000 comments and continues to climb. Now Tim Allen is also pushing to get the show back after a new development.

Fox News reports that ABC’s newest sitcom, a Roseanne reboot, will be similar to Last Man Standing as Roseanne Barr herself recently confessed that her character is a Trump supporter. Barr told Fox News that since she is a Republican in real life, it makes her show “more realistic” if she plays a Trump backer on the show. This makes many fans believe that the network is hypocritical for canceling the other show that was based on a conservative man. Allen agrees.

“I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said, and laughs to be had,” Allen told the news outlet.

The 64-year-old also told Fox that he has been incredibly overwhelmed by all of the support that fans of the show have given him and the cast over the fast few months. From the interview, it is clear that Allen is 100% on board with the show coming back again. So far, ABC has yet to comment on the issue.