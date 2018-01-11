Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Anxiety And Staying Away From Social Media

As part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner has long been in the spotlight. As a woman who is also considered to be the most photographed in the world, she is no stranger to being front and center when it comes to being in the news. However, in a new interview Jenner has revealed that there are plenty of times when she would much rather disappear.

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner was interviewed by Cara Delevingne for an upcoming issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which she had a chance to get candid about herself. It was during this interview that the reality star and model shared what she believes to be the downside to being famous, at least for herself, which seems to include the onset of anxiety that can be quite debilitating.

Although Kendall Jenner was quick to point out that she knows just how extraordinary her life is, she did say that there are also a lot of responsibilities she has to deal with. She said that there are times when things never seem to stop, and this leads to a lot pf pressure being placed on her that can often times feel crushing. With the interview happening between friends, Jenner pointed out to Delevingne “how OCD I can get over the littlest things.” She revealed that when things do not go exactly how she thinks they should, or how they need to, then she ends up freaking out.

loner life ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Kendall Jenner admitted that recently she has been experiencing these bouts of anxiety that she finds to be debilitating. She shared that lately she “literally wake[s] up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks.” Although the model was unable to point to one specific thing as being a cause for her panic attacks and the anxiety she is dealing with, Jenner did say when “you go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.”

It is because of not only her own anxiety, but also the seemingly constant negativity found online that Kendall Jenner shared that she has been trying to stay off of social media. While she did say that she still enjoys Instagram, she avoids reading the comments section and typically only follows people who are posting pictures of things like baby animals and puppies, and even people saving animals. Jenner said that she avoids Twitter completely because she does not find the social media platform to be any fun, and it also “just makes me sad.”

Kendall Jenner said that she does not see herself as a celebrity, even with all of her time in the spotlight. While there are certainly things she would love to have done, like go to her own prom, she knows it is hard to complain because of the life she has been able to live due to her family and their high-profile status. However, Jenner still wants to do some of the things that other people get to enjoy, like going to the beach without the fear of being bothered or harassed.