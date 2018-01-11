Harvey Weinstein And Georgina Chapman Have Settled Divorce, Marchesa Founder Allegedly Gets Eight Figures

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and designer Georgina Chapman have settled their divorce to the tune of $15 to $20 million dollars. This news comes days after the Golden Globe Awards where Chapman’s luxury designer brand was shunned by the attendees. What do we know now?

According to Page Six, Weinstein and Chapman have settled their financial assets and will soon be filing papers in court. Georgina Chapman, 41, will have primary custody of their two children, India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell, 4.

Some of the substantial marital holdings include a home in the Hamptons worth $12 million and a West Village townhouse worth $15 million.

Harvey Weinstein, 61, reportedly was once worth an estimated $240 million dollars. Yet, because over 100 women have come forth with with accusations that have ranged from sexual harassment all the way to rape, he has reportedly been “spending millions of dollars” on publicists, private investigators and of course, attorneys.

The paper also reports that the “painstaking settlement nearly collapsed,” nearly causing a “public divorce case” which neither party wished to occur.

Georgina Chapman may especially want this divorce to proceed quickly in order to focus on her baby, Marchesa, especially as A-list stars shunned her garments at the recent Golden Globe Awards.

After over a decade of being a red carpet staple, Harvey Weinstein’s ex’s fashion label Marchesa was notably absent at the prestigious awards show on Sunday evening. No actress dared wear the label of the designer who was married to Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have reached a divorce settlement: https://t.co/5re2llJfzD pic.twitter.com/KQJpjze61R — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2018

When Ronan Farrow penned a New York Times article reporting years of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault, actresses began sharing their own stories of being pushed by Weinstein to wear Marchesa. Harvey was a partner with his now-estranged wife. Besides putting money into the brand, he used his immense Hollywood influence to manipulate. Actresses who were in Weinstein movies were nearly bullied into wearing Marchesa.

Back in October, one industry insider predicted to US Magazine that because Harvey’s money was in the brand, this could be the demise of the luxury brand started by the design partners of Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.

“The brand will likely die over this, unless it has the reverse effect, meaning the humiliation Georgina and Keren have to withstand over this may lead to people wanting to support them. But the problem is that he has too much money in it. It’s all his money in the brand.”

Currently, Georgina Chapman is starring on Project Runway All Stars as a judge. Season 6 was filmed in the summer and completed more than a month before the Ronan Farrow article was released. Chapman has been on the show since the first season, and was often a guest judge on Project Runway.

Harvey Weinstein was the producer of the Project Runway franchise until he stepped down from his production company in October.