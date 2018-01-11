‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ Coming To PS4, Xbox One, PC, And Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco beckons PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch owners to gather around the fire once more to tell their tales of many deaths. Dark Souls: Remastered was announced Thursday and the game that started the “It’s the Dark Souls of” whatever genre meme is coming back this spring with upgraded graphics, as well as its first portable spin.

Dark Souls: Remastered will launch May 25 for all platforms, according to a Namco Bandai. The game will receive an upscaled 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps) on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, while the PC version will support native 4k. Meanwhile, the standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 models will run at 1080p and 60 fps.

The Nintendo Switch version will be the odd one of the bunch. The hybrid console will unsurprisingly run at 1080p and only 30 fps when docked in TV mode. Handheld mode will only be capable of 720p and 30 fps.

Those prepared to die over and over will get the full Dark Souls experience. The complete game is included along with the Artorias of the Abyss DLC. The multiplayer system will be retained to support up to six players at once and provide access to the nine different covenants.

PC gamers will be perhaps the most interested in Dark Souls: Remastered, as the original 2012 Steam release was a straight port of the console version of the action role-playing title and was filled with performance issues. This led to the gaming community to create various mods, such as Durante’s DSFix, to make the game playable.

Dark Souls 2 producer Takeshi Miyazoe admitted in an interview with the now-defunct Edge (via PC Gamer) that a combination of rushing the PC version out to meet demand and developer From Software’s lack of PC experience led to the numerous issues and poorly optimized state of the PC release.

Things have changed in the ensuing years as Bandai Namco has steadily built a library of Steam PC releases. Dark Souls III received an overwhelmingly positive review from the Steam community. It’s unclear how much work will have to be put into properly optimizing Dark Souls: Remastered, but Bandai Namco has the necessary experience in place now.