Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Hit Queensland Amid Rumors They May Have Secretly Married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted again in Australia after photos of them having lunch in Byron Bay with friends on Tuesday were published. The pair has been private about their engagement, but rumors are heating up that the two may have secretly married.

The Courier Mail reports that Miley and Liam were “seemingly” wearing wedding bands on their left fingers while they had lunch in Byron Bay. According to the website, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and the Hunger Games star kept their hands “hidden from photographers” even though they were cozy while eating lunch at the Burleigh restaurant.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their way to the Rick Shores restaurant in Gold Coast, where they once again joined friends for lunch. Miley wore a Crocodile Dundee T-shirt that read “G’Day Mate” on the front and “Northern Australia, Home of Crocodile Dundee” on the back. The 25-year-old pop star also had on a pair of red athletic shorts with white trim. She accessorized the look sunglasses, a bracelet, and a yellow gold pendant from the Aussie jewelry label, Babyanything, which is about $900. As for Hemsworth, he wore a casual white tank top and black shorts.

Miley was wearing her diamond engagement ring, but Liam wasn’t wearing his engagement ring for the Queensland outing.

Miley was seen leaning over kissing Hemsworth’s cheek while sipping wine. The two were at a table that overlooked the beach. They were holding hands and looked relaxed, according to the report. When they left, they told fans they weren’t taking photos during their Australian visit.

Singer @MileyCyrus has been spotted dining at Rick Shores with fiancé @LiamHemsworth and friends. #7News pic.twitter.com/3QGaXeH4Vq — 7 News Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) January 11, 2018

The Sun reports that a photo of Miley wearing what appeared to be a wedding band next to her engagement ring is what’s fueling rumors that she and Liam secretly married. The couple isn’t dishing if they’re now married or if they’re still engaged, but fans are dying to know what the real story is.

Ring a ding ding: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have been hiding something from us https://t.co/OAsQKTuBTd — The Sun (@TheSun) January 10, 2018

Cyrus flew into Australia after Christmas to spend the new year with her fiance and has also been hanging out with his parents, his brother, Chris, and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been engaged since 2016.