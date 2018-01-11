Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors By Wearing New Diamond Ring

Britney Spears is sparking rumors that she’s engaged after a diamond ring was spotted on her left finger in photos that she’s shared on social media. The 36-year-old pop sensation has been posting images of her Hawaiian vacation on Instagram in recent days as she enjoys time on the beach in her barely-there yellow bikini. Spears is spending a lot of time with her two sons — Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — during her winter getaway after ending her Las Vegas residency where she performed 250 concerts in the last four years.

Hollywood Life zoomed in on a photo that showed Britney Spears on the beach with a diamond clearly on her left ring finger (the image is seen in a tweet from Daily Mail below). Is she secretly engaged to 23-year-old boyfriend, Sam Asghuri? He’s nowhere to be found in any of the photos that Britney has posted on social media and she hasn’t confirmed that she’s engaged.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Hollywood Life last fall, getting married isn’t in Spears’ plans, but she wants to have another baby. She wants a girl and feels the pressure to get moving on that goal because of her age. The source said Britney needs to get Sam on board, but a lot of people have told her he’s too young and it’s not likely to happen. Despite what they say, the source claimed Spears isn’t listening.

Daily Mail reports that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated the one-year anniversary in November after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. He starred as her love interest in the video. Asghari is a fitness model and aspiring actor, as reported by The Sun.

Britney Spears, 36, sports a new diamond ring while showing off her toned physique in a yellow bikini https://t.co/lfMUL553HA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 11, 2018

Spears has been flaunting her toned figure in a two-piece yellow bikini on Instagram and accessorizing the look with a wide-brimmed hat, and aviator sunglasses. Her diamond ring hasn’t gone unnoticed and speculations are running wild that the “Toxic” singer is engaged to Asghari.

Britney has been married twice before — to Jason Allen Alexander and Kevin Federline. She was married to Alexander for 55 hours before it was annulled, and her marriage to Kevin Federline lasted three years from 2004 to 2007.

Britney Spears continues to share photos from her Hawaiian vacation with her two sons. On Wednesday she posted another photo of her in the yellow ruffled bikini as she sat in a hot tub with Sean and Jayden. She captioned the image, “So much fun at this beautiful place.”