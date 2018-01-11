Maci Bookout Lives In A Stunning Five-Bedroom Home, How Much Is She Making With ‘Teen Mom OG’?

Maci Bookout purchased a new home in Ooltehwah, Tennessee in 2016 and according to a new report, the five-bedroom home is quite extravagant.

On January 11, Radar Online shared details of the Teen Mom OG star’s home, which she bought in July of last year for herself, her husband Taylor McKinney and her three kids, nine-year-old Bentley, two-year-old Jayde Carter, and one-year-old Maverick Reed.

According to the report, Maci Bookout’s new home was built on 1.5 acres of land and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a custom kitchen, and an in-ground pool. As the outlet also revealed, Bookout and McKinney reportedly purchased the home after learning they were expecting their third child.

During a scene from Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney were seen checking out the home before they bought it and right away, Bookout told her husband she “loved” the property.

Although the home seems to be more than enough space for Maci Bookout and her family, the property wasn’t enough to serve as a work space as well and after outgrowing their designated space for their clothing line in the house, Bookout decided that she and McKinney should begin searching for office space.

Once they found a good location, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney reportedly began shelling out over $600 per month for rent.

Luckily, with their income from their clothing line, Things That Matter, and their roles on Teen Mom OG, Bookout and McKinney have plenty of money to spare.

While the salaries of Maci Bookout and her Teen Mom OG co-stars have never been confirmed by MTV, a report earlier this year claimed that Bookout and the other women of the cast, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham, are currently raking in a whopping $25,000 per episode. That means that during the show’s sixth season last year, they may have pulled in up to $675,000 each.

To see more of Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including Taylor McKinney, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.