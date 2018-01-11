‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings News– Two New Faces, Plus Will Two Fan Favorites Return?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease the newest comings and goings for the week of January 15. Two new faces will turn up in February, plus there are rumors of two fan favorites returning to the CBS soap opera. It looks like an exciting few weeks ahead on Y&R.

Jason Canela, a former telenovela star, will appear on Young and the Restless as Arturo on February 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, he will play a handsome contractor who uses his charm to sway a client. The scoop didn’t say who Arturo will interact with, so the Y&R fans have been speculating about his storyline.

Many Young and the Restless fans hope he’s paired with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) since she is remodeling her condo. There’s always Abby (Melissa Ordway, Lily (Christel Khalil), or even Sharon (Sharon Case). CBS will release more details about his storyline as it gets closer to his airdate.

According to Soap Opera Digest, another new face coming to Genoa City is a talented young singer named Simone. Shanica Knowles, who is Beyonce’s sister, will first appear on Young and the Restless on February 9. She will share scenes with Devon (Bryton James) as she hopes his music label will help her music career take off.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam Newman could show up in Genoa City soon. The Y&R fans have begged CBS to bring Adam back, but they are staying tight-lipped about his possible return. Many fans believe that must mean they are planning a return for him. Of course, it is a possibility that CBS will never recast the role and Adam will stay dead.

Another character that could show up in Genoa City soon is Kyle Abbott. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Kyle has an ax to grind with his father, Jack (Peter Bergman). Kyle voted against his dad twice when the Jabot board met to determine Jack’s ability to run Jabot. In fact, many fans believe it was Kyle that broke into the lab and stole compounds as a revenge plot against his father. It seems a little far-fetched, but it is a possibility.

Since Kyle’s name has been mentioned several times over the past few weeks, it seems like an educated guess that he will turn up in Genoa City at some point.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.