Prince William Reveals Prince Harry Is His ‘Best Mate,’ But Will He Be Harry’s Best Man?

On Wednesday, Prince William spoke about needing a “best man” to express emotions. The Duke of Cambridge revealed that because of their loss of their mother, Princess Diana, Harry was that guy that he could be open with and express his deep emotions.

Prince Harry was Prince William’s best man when he married Kate Middleton in 2011. Could this be a hint that Wills is going to return the favor and be his younger brother’s best man when he marries Suits actress Meghan Markle?

Speaking at the “Best Man Project,” an event organized by CALM, (Campaign Against Living Miserably), an organization whose mission is to prevent male suicide, the Prince spoke personally about his close relationship with his brother Harry, and the need for men to have a “best man.”

According to the Daily Mail, William explained that the loss of their beloved mother, Princess Diana brought the two brothers closer together.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through.”

William went on to say that because they were both young at the time of her death, the two brothers bonded over their shared grief, and have come out of the tragic situation “better for it.”

“Losing our mother at a young age it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things, it’s a bond and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it. “

The Duke also pointed out how important it is to have a best pal as in life, as there are ups and downs, and a good friend helps navigate tough times, or celebrate in good times.

‘That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitable one of you is sometimes on an up while the other is on a down. You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor.”

Of course, this led to the other, more newsworthy event where there is a “best man.” Prince Harry’s impending marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.

Prince William Addresses Whether Prince Harry Has Asked Him to Be His Best Man https://t.co/raM0gHjV7U — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 11, 2018

The big question was whether Prince William will stand up for his brother and be Harry’s best man in his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle. So far, the groom-to-be has still not popped the question to his older brother.

William laughingly answered the burning question when a radio DJ, Roman Kemp, asked him about the best man wedding role. Being a good older brother, he did not place any pressure on Harry to select him as his best man.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.”

The other big question is the big FA Cup finale in Wembley, on the very day of Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Prince William, the President of the FA assured all he is “still working.”

No one asked if perhaps Harry did not ask William to be his best man because of the conflicting schedule, nor did William offer that as any reason why he has not been asked to stand up with his brother.

Both Kensington Palace and the FA “insist” that there will not be a conflict between both events and “that it will very much be a day to remember.”