WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle Entering WWE Title Picture Soon?

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the WWE Universe was hopeful that Kurt Angle would be able to wrestle some matches for the company. Over recent months, Angle has been part of two multi-man matches at WWE TLC and WWE Survivor Series, but he’s yet to have a real rivalry or a singles match. He’s still getting back into the ring slowly, but Angle may already have his eyes on the richest prize in the game.

On social media, The Olympic Hero made reference to his last WWE Title victory 12 years ago. While it might have seemed like just a stroll down memory lane, Angle asked the WWE Universe if he has one more title run left in him. Obviously, Kurt could just be having some fun on social media. However, some people are taking his words seriously and Angle getting back into the WWE Title picture isn’t out of the question.

Last year, Bill Goldberg made a huge comeback and became the WWE Universal Champion. Kurt Angle has established a strong rapport with the WWE Universe and it’s entirely believable that he could contend with the current locker room. The expectation is Angle will be wrestling more often than he did last year. There’s a good chance that WWE officials could book The Olympic Hero in the main event sooner rather than later.

Kurt Angle could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title after ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

It’s been reported that Kurt Angle became the general manager of Monday Night Raw because the powers that be needed some time to evaluate his health, prove that he could stay clean, and rebuild a rapport with the fans. On paper, it seems WWE officials have long-term plans for Angle to become an active wrestler for the company eventually. After the grandest stage of them all, Kurt could find himself back in the title hunt.

The rumor is that Kurt Angle will be wrestling HHH on the grandest stage of them all this year. That should be a great victory for The Olympic Hero, but there is no telling where that win will take him afterward. A lot of fans would embrace Kurt receiving another WWE Title run. He’s at least teasing the possibility on social media, so the WWE Universe could see Kurt Angle hold a WWE World Championship again someday.