Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With Red Mark On Her Neck, Fans Think It’s A Hickey From Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is not one to shy away from flaunting her romance in public with Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her much-younger beau have been sharing some of their sweet moments on social media, proving that their relationship is getting stronger than ever.

However, the reality star’s recent sighting has everyone thinking what really goes behind the scenes of their fairytale-like love story. Apparently, many are convinced that their romance is getting too steamy and they are not ashamed to show it.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old Kardashian was spotted in Tarzana for a lunch date with sisters Kim and Khloe. The mother of three turned heads as she strolled the street in a rainy afternoon looking glam as ever.

However, what caught the attention of many was the visible red mark on Kourtney Kardashian’s neck, which resembled a hickey.

In the photos obtained by Radar Online, the KUWTK star can be seen wearing an over-sized sweatshirt and sweatpants. Her long black hair was also tied in a messy ponytail, making her neck and alleged hickey more visible.

Fans were quick to assume that Kourtney Kardashian’s love bite was from Younes Bendjima, especially since things are heating up between them lately. And while some think it’s completely normal, others were not very pleased with it.

Apparently, there were some who criticize the reality star for seemingly showing off the red mark intentionally.

One person wrote, “She could have covered that mark up easily and she knew she would be photographed and it would get back to Scott. That’s very mean.” Another one commented, “[Hickey] looks horrible on teenagers but even nastier on adults.”

Meanwhile, the webloid also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are already talking about marriage. According to the report, the couple has been planning a secret wedding at a friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico.

There were also claims that the reality star “doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding” and would prefer a simple, camera-free ceremony.

Sources also told the webloid that Kourtney Kardashian is eager to have her fourth child with the male model. Apparently, the KUWTK star is waiting for her sisters to give birth to their babies before trying to be pregnant with her boyfriend.

As for Younes Bendjima, the webloid claimed that his “definitely” willing to try for a baby and is looking forward to being a father.