YouTube Cancels Logan Paul Project, Removes Him From Top-Tier Ad Platform

YouTube has finally taken action against Logan Paul.

In a statement released Wednesday, the video site expressed that an upcoming YouTube Red project featuring Paul, The Thinning: New World Order, would not be moving forward following the backlash from Paul’s now-removed “Suicide Forest” video.

Additionally, Paul would be removed from Season 4 of Foursome, an original YouTube Red comedy series, as well as Google’s Preferred ad program, which gives brands the ability to sell ads on the top 5 percent of creators on the platform. While it doesn’t mean that ads will no longer run on Paul’s channel, it does seem to imply a drastic pay cut to Paul’s daily earnings on the site.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” reads the full statement from a YouTube spokesperson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of Foursome and his new Originals [series] are on hold.”

Paul came under fire two weeks ago for a video that was filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest that featured the body of a suicide victim. He apologized twice; once in written form, and once again on video, but other clips promoted by the site We the Unicorns displayed that Paul had created a nuisance in the country by crudely interfering with the locals. Paul has yet to comment on those actions.

YouTube has canceled Logan Paul’s upcoming movie and removed him from an original series on YouTube Red. Isaac Brekken/Stringer / Getty Images

Previously, YouTube released a statement condemning Paul, expressing that they “prohibit violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner. If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information, and in some cases it will be age-gated.”

Incidentally, it was not YouTube who removed the initial problematic video — Paul himself removed the clip after an online backlash. Be that as it may, Paul’s YouTube channel did receive a strike against it (three strikes in a three-month period could lead to a person’s account being permanently removed from the site).

Just recently, a video featuring Paul’s younger brother Jake using the n-word made the rounds, thanks to TMZ.