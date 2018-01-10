Power Outage At CES 2018 In Nevada, ‘#CESBlackout’ Trends On Twitter

The Consumer Electronics Show is an annual event that features the latest and most interesting tech and innovations in the electronics industry. Their official website tags it as the global stage for innovation. However, this year’s convention was marred by an isolated power outage at the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Consumer Technology Association shared a tweet about the outage on their official handle and appreciated the patience of consumers.

In reaction to the power outage, Mike Murphy laughed at all the phones being held hostage in a charging station that currently had no power. Roadshow also tweeted images of the phones being held hostage outside of the Central Hall of the event center. The power outage began trending on Twitter with ‘#CESBlackout’, CNET confirmed that the outage lasted for more than an hour and wondered when the issue would be resolved.

LG Electronics was not left out, as they used the opportunity to promote their OLED TV with a tweet. Intel also jumped on the train with a tweet saying,

“The Human spirit never loses its power”

Some Twitter users also reacted to the blackout with hilarious tweets and memes. ISPNtweets displayed a flashlight on their twitter account, tagging it as the hottest gadget at the electronics convention because of the blackout.

Colin Vassallo hilariously asked Siri or Alexa to switch on the lights; Adam Doud seemed to find justification for carrying a flashlight. Click Beep joked about someone holding CTRL + ALT + DELETE on the monster Razer mechanical keyboard, shutting down the power.

We’re going to find out that the #cesblackout was caused by someone holding CTRL + ALT + DELETE on the monster Razer mechanical keyboard. #ces2018 pic.twitter.com/wEtWU7o9cr — Click Beep (@clickbeeep) January 10, 2018

Some Twitter users like tech writer Marc Saltzman and popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee also pointed out the irony of the power outage at the biggest electronics showcase in the world. Stephen Fenech stated that no one is being allowed into the halls until power is restored. The power went out for more than an hour and a half. A CNET report quoted a statement from the Las Vegas Visitor and Convention Authority, NV Energy and Consumer Technology Association, saying the blackout was caused by condensation from “yesterday’s rains.”

David Becker / Getty Images

After power was restored, the tech show continued with the usual buzz and excitement like nothing happened. CES 2018 holds at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada from January 9 – 12; the event has more than 184,000 in attendance and more than 4,000 exhibiting companies.