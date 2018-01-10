‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Runs Away, Graham’s Plan Unravels, And Ashley And Jack Fight For Jabot

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, January 11, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) bang on Graham’s (Max Shippee) hotel room door to serve him with an injunction, which prevents him from leaving Genoa City.

Meanwhile, at the Abbotts’ house, Traci (Beth Maitland) shows Jack (Peter Bergman) a marriage certificate that was issued in October when Graham took Dina (Marla Adams) away from the hospital. They realize that Graham and Dina are legally married. When Ashley and Michael arrive, the attorney says he’ll have the marriage annulled since they can prove that their mother wasn’t of sound mind at the time. Ashley can’t shake the feeling that Graham may have something else up his sleeve.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Traci voices her concern to Ashley that this battle over Dina might be too much for her. Ashley swears that she’s okay and she won’t end up at Fairview. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack appears with news that Jabot lab has been set up. He thinks it will be a good distraction for Ashley. Traci and Ash remind Jack that he isn’t the CEO anymore.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) apologize to each other for not getting along earlier. Victoria calls Reed to go to court. Reed appears and informs his mother that he is not going. Apparently, he read on a website that Michael can enter his plea for him. Just as Victoria was about to lose it on her boy, J.T. asks for a moment to talk to him alone.

J.T. informs Reed that he is acting very childish and he is on his way to being the worst version of himself. He suggests that Reed go to court and take responsibility for his actions so he can grow from the experience.

Young and the Restless spoiler state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon (Sharon Case) talk about the “I’m fine” party at her house. She hopes everyone got the message that she will be fine without Scott (Daniel Hall). Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives, and Sharon assures him that everything is okay between them. He was a little scared she was mad at him after telling her about Scott’s cheating.

Nick updates Sharon on Christian going missing and his fight with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) afterward. Sharon sees a homeless woman with her children. She wonders if she needs help. Nick cautions her about giving handouts to people.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed pleads guilty as Michael instructed. The judge is about to give him a sentence when Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) barges into the courtroom and asks to speak on Reed’s behalf. Mattie recalls the night Reed was arrested, explaining he was upset and acting out. She mentioned that she tried to stop Reed from getting into the car, but he refused to listen. The judge sentences him to community service time, imposes a huge fine, and revokes his license for a year. Reed follows Mattie out and wants to make things right between them, but she refuses. She wants him to change his life, so this won’t happen again.

At the lab, Ashley and Jack argue about where he put her chemicals. They bicker about the CEO position as she moves things around. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley thinks that Jack is just like Graham –a master manipulator who will not stop until he gets what he wants. Later, a person dressed in black with a bag breaks into the Jabot lab and steals vials, including the compounds that Ashley said were dangerous if placed near each other.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed, J.T., and Victoria arrive back home. Reed isn’t happy about his sentence. Victoria wants him to learn his lesson and suggests he sells his guitar to pay the fines. Reed doesn’t object, stating he will never be a “real musician” and is a loser. He admits he applied for a music program and he was rejected.

Once alone, Victoria suggests they send Reed to boarding school. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. thinks that is a terrible idea. He promises to stick around until they figure out how to handle Reed. After J.T. leaves, Reed sneaks out with a bag and guitar.

Mattie comes back home and tells Cane (Daniel Goddard) what she did in court. He wonders if she is okay. She nods and asks him to make his special waffles.

Sharon arrives home with Kathy and her kids. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah is stunned to learn that her mother brought the homeless woman and her kids into her home. Sharon informs Mariah that they will be staying overnight.

At the Abbott house, Ashley announces that she will be moving forward with the arbitration. Jack’s stunned that she is thinking of the Jabot CEO chair when they are in the middle of a crisis with Dina.

