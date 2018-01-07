‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Abbott Vs. Graham, Tessa’s Big Gesture & Jabot’s Break-In

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease the Abbott versus Graham (Max Shippee) will heat up. The Abbott children — Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Jack (Peter Bergman), will face Graham in court. They will try to prove that he is just using Dina (Marla Adams) for her money.

According to Soap Central, Graham will reveal a shocking bombshell that could change everything. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Graham’s shocker could impact whether Jack will be able to reclaim the CEO chair.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will crash Sharon’s (Sharon Case) party. She will beg Sharon to forgive her. Sharon decides to hear her out, but demands she make her plea in front of Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

At the Jabot lab, someone sneaks in and takes something important. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Ashley will get to the bottom of it. The social media rumors suggest that Victor (Eric Braeden) could have partnered with Graham to steal from Jabot.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will fight for Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily will decide on whether she wants to go to Paris or stay to work on her marriage.

Young and the Restless indicate that Tessa will be on a mission to patch things up with Mariah. Tessa and Mariah had a falling out after Mariah confessed that she was attracted to her. Tessa was scared and told her that she wants to explore her relationship with Noah (Robert Adamson). Mariah hasn’t talked about her feelings for Tessa lately, but EP Mal Young revealed that Tessa and Mariah’s love story is just getting started.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to work their issues out. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria could learn something shocking about Mac and J.T. relationship. It will lead to a heated confrontation between J.T. and Victoria.

A New Year brings new DRAMA next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1trjJSnFL7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 5, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will team up for the Chancellor Park project. They will hope their plan will make a difference in the Genoa City community. Of course, their plan will probably hit a snag.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.