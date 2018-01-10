Brandi Glanville Is Accusing Lisa Vanderpump Of Recycling Ideas And Hints Of Legal Troubles Between Them

Brandi Glanville hasn’t filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in years after deciding she no longer wanted to share her life with viewers. It wasn’t so much the viewers that swayed her decision, but more the fact that she felt that Lisa Vanderpump was causing her so many issues. The two used to be close friends, but when Brandi called out Lisa for manipulating her and using people to do her dirty work, Vanderpump got offended. The two haven’t really spoken since, and it sounds like there’s no chance of them making peace with one another. These days, Lisa Vanderpump is still filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Brandi is choosing to still watch the show.

When last night’s episode aired on Bravo, Glanville revealed that she felt the scene with Dorit Kemsley modeling for Lisa felt a bit familiar. According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville points out that she feels Lisa is recycling some ideas with her friendships, as Brandi did the exact same thing for her years earlier. She also pointed out that Dorit treated the makeup and hair team much differently, as she constantly said she felt oily. Glanville hints that she was professional while Dorit was not.

“I feel a little déjà vu watching LVC’s new younger blonde sidekick doing a photo shoot for Beverly Hills magazine… All I can say is I was much kinder to the hair and make up team!I guess she is recycling ideas or her memory is going,” Brandi Glanville wrote on Twitter last night as Dorit Kemsley shot a few pictures for Lisa Vanderpump, adding in a later tweet, “I really wish I could legally explain the HELL LVC has put my family through all I can say is she lied under oath & its hurt the future of my boys who she claimed to care about but she has zero conscience-so no I can’t ‘let go.'”

It’s interesting that Brandi Glanville is using Twitter to speak out about her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. While the two are no longer speaking it sounds like more may have gone on behind the scenes. Brandi has been caught up in legal issues with Lisa and it sounds like Vanderpump may have done something legally to ensure Brandi doesn’t say or do anything to tarnish her reputation. When Brandi left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind, they weren’t exactly cordial with one another. Throughout the years, it’s possible that Lisa has filed a cease-and-desist letter to get Brandi to stop talking about her, her family, and her business ventures.

Brandi Glanville is currently working on her own podcast and her own line of wines. Since leaving the successful show, Brandi has starred on several reality shows.