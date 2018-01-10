Luann De Lesseps’ ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Break Their Silence: They Point To Her Flaws After Arrest

Luann De Lesseps hasn’t shared much on her social media profiles after she announced she would be seeking professional help. Even though she may have been planning on spending Christmas with her family, Luann was arrested for lashing out at an officer, threatening to kill him, and even trying to escape from the cruiser by undoing the handcuffs. She’s currently due back in court later this month, but if she’s found guilty of all the charges against her, she faces upwards of 10 years in prison. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars haven’t said much about her arrest, mostly because they want to respect her privacy.

But now that she is in treatment and she’s due back in court, her co-stars are starting to speak out about the situation. As it turns out, it sounds like they understand why she lost control back in December. Luann De Lesseps was visiting Florida for the first time since getting married there last New Year’s Eve. She had expected to live a long life with Thomas D’Agostino, but they divorced after just eight months of marriage. According to a new report, Luann De Lesseps‘ co-stars reveal that she does have some flaws and they hope she can learn from this event.

“She’s taking care of herself. She said she’s in a good place, so you know like I said, we all have our flaws. Luann’s no different,” Bethenny Frankel has revealed about Luann’s arrest, adding, “We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so… but I’m sorry she’s not here.”

Of course, Bethenny Frankel doesn’t mean anything negative by pointing out Luann’s flaws. She’s merely saying that no one is perfect and perhaps she wants Real Housewives of New York fans to give Luann a second chance. Many are speculating that she got married, knowing that she would divorce him just months later. One of her friends was caught saying that Luann would rather go through with the wedding than calling it off last minute. Dorinda Medley has also broken her silence about de Lesseps’ situation, revealing she hopes she learns something from this.

“The great thing is it is a great opportunity to look backwards in four to five years and say, ‘Thank God that happened. Look who I am today if it was not for that.’ Luann’s a strong girl and I love her, I support her and I look forward to what’s going to happen going forward,” Dorinda Medley has said in defense of her Real Housewives of New York co-star.

These days, Luann De Lesseps is currently seeking help and she has a few upcoming court dates. It sounds like she’s not filming The Real Housewives of New York for obvious reasons. There are reports that she’s been filming her own footage from treatment, but nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see how she handles the situation on the upcoming season currently in production.