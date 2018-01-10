‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan DiMera Reacts To Vivian’s Extreme Measures

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 12 reveal that things are going to get even more intense. Head writer Ron Carlivati teased to Michael Fairman On-Air On-Soaps that the storylines would not slow down, In fact, he said they would be stepping on the gas. The latest information seems to suggest that the storylines go into overdrive, leading to some shocking outcomes.

The latest DOOL spoilers hint that next week is going to be huge for the DiMera family. The newest addition to the family, Stefan (Tyler Christopher), will be in several scenes. He recently made his on-screen introduction. So far, he seems to be a bit of a villain. However, he can’t be completely evil if he thinks Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) goes too far.

Before that happens, Stefan and Vivian will discuss their plans for the DiMeras. Although it seems that the new heir wants money, power, and control, is there something else driving him? After all, he paired with his villainous mother, and she is only interested in revenge. She would have no problem delivering some fatal blows to her enemies. In particular, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow.)

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that on Friday, January 19, there will be a shocking murder in Salem. There will also be another big event. Vivian suggests they go to extreme measures. What she recommends shocks and appalls Stefan DiMera. Could it bother him so much that he will go to great lengths to stop his own mother? Is the murder connected to Vivian and Stefan’s discussion?

Before fans get carried away, it doesn’t seem likely that Stefan will suddenly turn into a hero. However, characters are best when they are multi-dimensional with several layers. In the past, it was common for soaps to write pure good and pure evil characters. These days, they are a bit more complicated, just like people in the real world.

It is likely that Stefan wants what he thinks should be his. He may also recognize that Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are part of his family. If it weren’t for Vivian, Stefan wouldn’t even know about the DiMeras. This might make him feel a bit conflicted when she gets overzealous and tries to do the unthinkable.

According to SoapCentral, there might be a conflict between the troublemaking trio. Stefan, Vivian, and Andre can’t trust each other. It is teased that one betrays the other two. However, it might get far more complicated as time goes on.

Fans will just have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to see how this storyline evolves. Vivian Alamain is only staying for a brief time, but expect Stefan Dimera to stick around.