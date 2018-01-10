Scheana Marie Linked To ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Following Flirty Encounter On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Could Scheana Marie be moving on from her months-long romance with actor Robert Parks-Valletta?

Months after the couple called it quits, Scheana Marie appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she allegedly hit it off with the episode’s guest bartender, MTV reality star Garrett Miller.

On January 9, Page Six spies claimed to readers that there was obvious chemistry between the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and 22-year-old Siesta Key cast member.

“Numbers were exchanged,” an insider claimed of Scheana Marie’s encounter with the younger reality star.

As fans saw during Monday night’s show, Scheana Marie didn’t hesitate to tell Andy Cohen that Garrett Miller was “very cute,” and in turn, Miller said he found her to be “beautiful.” That said, the Vanderpump Rules star did point out that she’s a bit old for Miller, who appeared to be open to getting to know Scheana Marie.

Just as Scheana Marie and Garrett Miller’s flirty encounter came to an end, Andy Cohen surprised the Bravo TV reality star with a call from her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, who announced their breakup on Instagram in October of last year after several months of dating.

A post shared by Garrett Miller (@gbaby00) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:07pm PST

During Scheana Marie’s chat with Robert Parks-Valletta on the show, the actor explained that while there have been rumors claiming they split due to her marriage pressures, their relationship actually came to an end due to the pressures of a reality series and the savage cast members of Vanderpump Rules. As Parks-Valletta explained to Andy Cohen, the cast members of the Bravo show are all great people individually, but when they are together in a group, they are too much to handle.

Scheana Marie then said that while she offered to quit Vanderpump Rules and save her relationship, Robert Parks-Valletta did not allow her to do so.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.