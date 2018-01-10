Katie Holmes’ Ex, Tom Cruise In A War With Current Man, Jamie Foxx? Not Quite, Holmes And Foxx Going Strong

Katie Holmes is clearly a star who has the masses’ attention these days due to her ongoing onscreen success, in addition to her directorial efforts. The beauty has also captivated fans’ focus because of her mysterious rumored romance with Jamie Foxx. Although the two have yet to confirm a relationship, it’s clear, based on recent sightings and the words of sources in the know, that Holmes and Foxx are an item and are going strong.

As insiders have noted, since the start of last year, Holmes and Foxx have appeared more frequently in public, demonstrating affection for one another and enjoying romantic getaways while being less secretive. Recently, the pair were spotted celebrating Jamie’s 5oth birthday, and a source noted details about the festivities that had Holmes all smiles.

“Katie was really letting loose and dancing — they were even kissing each other! They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” the insider stated to Us Weekly.

This long-time “secretive” romance has reportedly been ongoing since the two met back in 2013. Insiders share that the both had each been in very public relationships prior to this one and that Holmes and Foxx decided from the start that they would keep their love-life private and out of the media spotlight.

There have been ongoing reports that Katie Holmes was also abiding by the said divorce contract she reportedly signed after splitting from Tom Cruise. The clause was rumored to have been in effect for a full 5 years following the divorce and that 5 years was up earlier in 2017. Many speculate that this is the reason that Katie and Jamie have been more public with their romance lately, despite still not confirming it.

The most recent rumors swirling include a stand-off or “war” between Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise. The reports suggest that Tom is attempting to sabotage the romance between Jamie and Katie as their relationship becomes more public and intense. Gossip Cop shares words of the insider who relayed this rumor to Star.

“Katie is convinced that Tom is trying to derail the relationship. [Holmes is] so fed up that she called Tom and gave him a piece of her mind. She told him he was jealous and controlling and that she was sick and tired of his meddling in her love life.”

Although this seems like a juicy bit bit of gossip, the rumor is a complete fabrication, as Gossip Cop confirms.