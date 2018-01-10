Camille Grammer Reacts To Dorit Kemsley’s Shocking Dinner Party Behavior On ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Camille Grammer opened up about the events of Kyle Richards’ dinner party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a blog post after the show.

After viewers watched as Dorit Kemsley took shots and labeled her a “c**t,” Camille Grammer, who returned in a part-time role for Season 8, took to her Bravo TV blog to explain her thoughts on Kemsley’s behavior and their newest co-star, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Speaking to her fans and followers, Camille Grammer said she was delighted to meet Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who she described as “down to earth, fun, and easy going.” Grammer than pointed out that Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp, was the “real deal,” unlike Dorit Kemsley, who completely shocked Grammer with her behavior at Richards’ home.

“To drink or not to drink, Dorit—that could be your conundrum,” Camille Grammer wrote on January 9.

Camille Grammer first met Dorit Kemsley at a luncheon at her Malibu home and initially thought she was pleasant. However, after watching her go around in circles with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Eileen Davidson, she began to question her first impression. Now, after their on-screen encounter last night, Grammer has no interest in getting to know Kemsley.

“I was shocked when [Dorit] shouted out, ‘Camille, you stupid c**t!’ Really, Dorit?! Are you kidding me?!” she continued.

During Kyle Richards’ party, Camille Grammer wasn’t alone. Instead, she was with her friend Kimber and later in the evening, she was joined by her fiance, David C. Meyer, who was meeting the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first time.

Camille Grammer rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 after spending the past few seasons of the series as a guest star. As fans will recall, Grammer was one of the original wives of the show and continued to be seen in a full-time role until the show’s second season.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.