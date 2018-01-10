Meghan Markle To Have Maid Of Honor, Import Other American Wedding Traditions To Her Marriage To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is going to be different, that much is for certain. The British press is already gasping in horror at the American actress’ plans to do some decidedly un-royal things at her wedding, bucking ancient tradition in the process. Now one British newspaper is speculating that the soon-to-be Princess may import an American tradition into the stuffy world of royal weddings — she’s planning on having a Maid of Honor!

As the Telegraph reports, while you would think that American weddings are basically carbon copies of British weddings, what with our shared language, religion, and cultural history and all, the reality is different. For example, a Maid of Honor is an American thing, not a British one. And while some younger, more modern British brides have adapted the practice, most British women of a certain age — and certainly those connected to royalty — have never considered such a thing.

Looking to the comedy classic Bridesmaids for help, the Telegraph describes the Maid of Honor like this.

“Organiser of fun things; mopper-up of messy things; holder of useful things (hankies, mascara).”

An anonymous, insider source confirms that Meghan will, indeed, employ a Maid of Honor at her wedding.

“While it is very much a British wedding, expect a few American touches too. She’s not picked a chief bridesmaid, she’s chosen a maid of honour.”

And who will be the woman who occupies the role that has so many older women clutching their pearls? The smart money is on Meghan’s BFF, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney.

PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Meghan Markle’s Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney? https://t.co/xEUyBL5hRL — PEOPLE Royals (@PEOPLEroyals) January 3, 2018

In case you were wondering, here are some other American traditions that aren’t a part of the British wedding process. So far, there’s no word on whether or not Meghan is going to invoke any of these, but the British press would like its readers to be aware of them in case Meghan pulls any more surprises.

Bridal Shower: Nope, bridal showers aren’t generally a thing in traditional British weddings, although apparently the concept of a Baby Shower exists over there.

Cupcakes: Apparently British weddings are marked by, of all things, fruitcakes. And while cupcakes at a wedding seem quite rare, it seems like some British couples have determined that they’re a cute American thing: one in five British weddings now feature an “American” cupcake cake.

Rehearsal Dinner: Apparently everyone just goes home after the rehearsal over there.

Meanwhile, other royal observers are clutching their pearls in horror at the fact that there’s going to be a royal wedding at all. As E! Online reports, having a big, showy, publicly-televised second wedding (Meghan is divorced) is a shocking disregard of the “old etiquette” that has traditionally governed British weddings, which holds that brides and grooms should go for something more low-key when getting married the second time around.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19.