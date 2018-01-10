Former ‘Counting On’ Stars Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Reportedly Feuding With Her Famous Family

Nearly all the married Duggars gathered together to make a video congratulating Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, on their recent pregnancy announcement. But, there were two people noticeably missing – Jill and Derick Dillard. Is the controversial couple feuding with her famous family?

Jill And Derick Absent From Family Video

OK! Magazine is reporting that the Dillard’s made their own video for the expectant parents, apart from the rest of the family, despite living in the same area. This has sparked rumors that the couple may be at odds with the Duggar clan after TLC fired him from Counting On.

The network terminated their relationship with Derick after multiple Twitter rants attacking transgender teen, and fellow reality star, Jazz Jennings.

Adding to the feud rumor buzz is the fact that Jill has begun to stray from her family’s conservative rules by piercing her nose and wearing pants, which is a big no-no in a family where the women have a strict dress code of long skirts and dresses.

Fans Slam The Controversial Couple

The Dillard’s have fallen out of favor with many fans because of Derick’s Twitter comments and because the couple has attempted to raise money for their ministry via a GoFundMe account.

According to In Touch Weekly, when one follower responded that he should try working and get a job, Derick couldn’t help himself and responded by saying that he has had full-time jobs for 23 years. But, no one knows exactly what jobs he claims to have had or where he worked.

#JillDuggar and #DerickDillard top the list for worst celebrity couple of 2017. Do you agree? https://t.co/QHeMiScPIv — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) December 31, 2017

Per Mommyish, the Dillard’s ranked as the worst celebrity couple of 2017, a title that doesn’t surprise anyone. In addition to their attempt at fundraising and his homophobic tweets, Derick also took it upon himself last September to preach to his fans about the dangers of masturbation. He shared an article that claims if you masturbate, there is no time in your life to dedicate to God.

Will Dillard’s Social Media Activity Hurt Their Chances At Adoption?

Since their courtship, the couple has made it clear that they want a large family, saying they are ready for “as many kids as God will give them.” They have also revealed they are interested in exploring adoption.

But, some fans feel that it won’t be easy for the couple since many international adoption agencies look to social media when deciding if potential parents will be a good fit, and Jill and Derick’s profiles are far from appealing.

Jill has been a victim of mommy shaming, from being accused of blanket training (a form of corporal punishment) to concerns over her son’s black eye, but the real trouble lies with Derick’s comments on his social media accounts.

It’s not clear how much their social media activity will affect their adoption chances, but CFS in Arkansas makes it clear that they do not take these things lightly. Per the Foster Family Home Inquiry website – which gives information on in-state adoption and foster children – the agency does not allow corporal punishment because of the trauma the kids have experienced. And, foster parents must recognize and support the religious beliefs of their foster child.

Counting On returns with new episodes this spring, but Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar will no longer be a part of the hit show.