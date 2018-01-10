Kim Kardashian Lashes Out After Mom Kris Jenner Is Fat Shamed

Kim Kardashian is hitting back after her mom Kris Jenner was fat shamed in a new report by Daily Mail. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lashed out at the haters on social media on January 9, calling out the publication on Twitter after Kris was described in a recent headline as being “chubby.”

The drama first began after the outlet published photos of the now mom of six at 22-years-old back in 1977, where she was showing off her modeling skills for the camera one year before she married the Kardashian’s late dad, Robert Kardashian, in 1978.

Kris, who was then known as Kristen Mary Houghton, could be seen posing in the snaps obtained by the outlet and looked almost unrecognizable when compared to how fans are used to seeing her on Keeping Up with the Kardashians today, which led Daily Mail to describe the star as being “chubby.”

But daughter Kim clearly wasn’t a fan of the term.

After seeing her mom fat shamed by the news outlet, Kardashian hit back on social media, putting Daily Mail on blast for focusing on her mom’s weight and instead offering up a few other adjectives the site could have used to describe Jenner in the recently surfaced and never-before-seen photos from the 1970s.

“Chubby really?” Kim, who herself has been fat shamed and ridiculed over her weight on multiple occasions in the past, responded on Twitter. “That’s the headline?”

Kim then revealed how she would describe her mom in the photos, adding on the 280-character site, “How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!”

Fans then rallied around the reality star on the social media site, as her tweet in defense of Jenner has since gained more than 20,000 likes and garnered thousands of responses praising Kardashian for standing up for her mom after being fat shamed by the site.

“How is this chubby??? Disgusting @DailyMailCeleb,” one Kardashian fan hit back after seeing Kim’s response to the headline, while another then added, “Are you kidding me? Kris was beautiful and STILL is!”

“This isn’t the first and only article I’ve seen using negative points to sell the headline,” said a third fan after seeing Kim hit back on the social media site after seeing Kris and her weight called out. “It’s disgusting! She is BEAUTIFUL!”

Notably, the latest drama for the Kardashian clan comes at a time when weight has been a pretty hot topic for the famous family.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jenner’s youngest daughter Kylie Jenner has allegedly gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy and is staying away from the spotlight because she’s feeling increasingly self-conscious about her changing body as she awaits the birth of her first child.

It was also just last week that Kylie’s half-sister Khloe revealed that she had been fat shamed by her family members.

She claimed during a promo for Season 2 of her E! transformation series Revenge Body that she was once told by an unnamed family member that she needed to lose weight because she was “hurting” the Kardashian brand.

Khloe didn’t reveal who told her she needed to slim down, though many fans were quick to point the finger firmly at mom Kris.