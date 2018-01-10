James Franco Says He Doesn’t Know What He Did To Ally Sheedy

James Franco says he has no idea what Ally Sheedy’s beef with him is. In an interview with late night host Stephen Colbert, Franco, who directed the actress in an off-Broadway play in 2014, addressed Ally Sheedy’s criticism of him during Sunday night’s Golden Globes telecast. James Franco wore a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes, where the emphasis was placed on the #MeToo movement and the new Time’s Up initiative that aims to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

After James Franco’s Golden Globes win for best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for his role in The Disaster Artist, actress Ally Sheedy, a member of the ’80s group of young actors known as The Brat Pack and best known for her roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, sent out a series of vague tweets about Franco’s past behavior. Ally’s now-deleted tweets, some of which were capped off with the #MeToo hashtag, alluded to the fact that she left the film/TV business over men like James Franco and Christian Slater, and she questioned why Franco was even allowed into the Golden Globes ceremony.

“James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.” Sheedy tweeted. The actress also posted an earlier tweet about the Golden Globes that read: “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.”

Ally Sheedy shared a #MeToo tweet of her own after James Franco won a Golden Globe https://t.co/vBoINRQ2Ym — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 8, 2018

Ally Sheedy did not directly accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct, but following Sheedy’s tweets, two other women, Violet Paley and Sarah Tither Kaplan, posted detailed sexual harassment allegations against James Franco on social media.

In his interview with Stephen Colbert, James Franco addressed the allegations against him. Franco claimed he did not read the tweets that the three women wrote about him, but that he heard about them.

“There were some things on Twitter — I didn’t read them. I’ve heard about them,” James Franco said.

“First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play Off Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was so upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her. I don’t know.”

James Franco went on to say that he prides himself in taking responsibility for things that he has done, but that the allegations written about him on Twitter are “not accurate.” Still, James added that he completely supports people “coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long.”

“So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way,” Franco said.

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do…I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”

In the aftermath of the allegations against him, Golden Globes winner James Franco and his brother Dave Franco’s scheduled TimesTalk with the New York Times was canceled.

“The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist,” the Times said in a statement posted by the New York Daily News. “Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein.”

Ally Sheedy has not commented on her now-deleted tweets about James Franco.

You can see James Franco talking to Stephen Colbert about the sexual harassment claims against him and his support of the Time’s Up movement in the video below.