Real Reason Why The Undertaker Was Backstage During ‘SmackDown Live’ Last Night

Ever since WrestleMania 33, the WWE Universe has speculated about The Undertaker’s WWE future. The Undertaker left his cloak and hat in the ring to symbolize the end of his wrestling career, but his upcoming appearance during the 25th anniversary of Raw has a lot of fans questioning if The Deadman has one more match left. Many fans are waiting for his return to Raw, but they should keep an eye on SmackDown Live.

It has been reported that The Undertaker was actually backstage during last night’s edition of SmackDown Live. Apparently, several fans spotted him at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Obviously, there’s some speculation why The Deadman was backstage last night, but the logical reason is Birmingham is where WWE Superstars travel when they need to go see WWE’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

There have been reports all year about The Undertaker’s health and physical condition looking better than it has for a long time. The Deadman underwent major surgery shortly after WrestleMania 33, which may have given him the chance to continue wrestling. There’s so much speculation about WWE officials finally pulling the trigger on John Cena versus The Undertaker for the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans.

‘There is still a lot of hope that The Undertaker will have one more match at WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

Raw’s 25th anniversary is now less than two weeks away. If The Undertaker was in Birmingham to check in with Dr. Andrews and get the final clearance to wrestle, then it’s very likely that he’s preparing for another match in New Orleans this April. The Undertaker is still extremely close with many WWE officials. His visit with Andrews may have been a coincidence, but it appears that all the stars are aligning for The Deadman.

Although a match with John Cena seems to be the first choice, there are more rumors about him reuniting with Kane for a tag team match on the grandest stage of them all. There are several rumors about creative plans for The Undertaker heading into WrestleMania 34. Before some fans get ahead of themselves, there is still a lot of time before Raw’s 25th anniversary. The Deadman will return to WWE television very soon, so it’s only a matter of time before all the big questions the fans have been asking are finally answered.