‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Jan. 10: Stefan And Gabi Clash, John’s Risky Job, And Two Secrets

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 10, tease that things will get intense in Salem. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) may think he’s smooth and savvy. However, not everyone is impressed. John Black (Drake Hogesyn) will get a new case that could get risky and complicated. Meanwhile, there are two characters who keep secrets from their loved ones.

Stefan DiMera is quite an interesting character and nobody can really figure him out yet. However, he has been trying to impress the ladies of Salem since the night he was introduced. Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) both rejected his attempts to flirt.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Stefan will pursue Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in the next two weeks. This is despite Stefan and Gabi clashing on Wednesday’s episode.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that while Stefan’s confidence is one part of his character, there are more important things to figure out. One is where his history, plans, and weaknesses are. Once Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) knows these factors, he can develop a strategy.

The goal isn’t just to stop Stefan from taking over, but so Chad and his family can protect themselves. This is where John Black comes in. Chad hires him to do some digging. However, some fans are concerned that it might be a job that could get risky.

Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will go through a new situation. He keeps something from his wife and fans know how she feels about that. However, he doesn’t want to worry her.

Most likely, this has to do with the troubling symptoms he experienced this week. He might not worry too much about blurry vision and dizziness. However, it is serious and it turns out that someone is poisoning him. Soap Opera Digest teased that it is from someone viewers would not expect.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) gets shocking news. She is pregnant from her one-night stand on Christmas Eve. The actress explained that Lani is pretty sure Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is the father due to the timing. She will have some big decisions to make, including if she wants to terminate the pregnancy.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.