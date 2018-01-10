Kylie Jenner’s Flat Stomach In Latest Campaign May Mean She Has Already Given Birth To First Child

Kylie Jenner may not have confirmed her alleged pregnancy yet but new reports claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have already given birth to her first child. In a series of snaps of her latest fashion campaign, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul flaunted her surprisingly flat stomach that confused everyone even more about her much-talked-about pregnancy.

The 20-year-old TV personality and supermodel sister Kendall Jenner posed for their KENDALL + KYLIE SS18 fashion line where the siblings showcased their latest collection. Although the clothes looked good and stylish, they were not the main attraction of the photos. Kylie Jenner’s flat stomach has definitely grabbed everyone’s attention, more than the ensembles that she and her sister were modeling.

Rumor has it that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has already given birth despite earlier reports revealing that she will welcome her first child in February. Kylie Jenner’s tiny waist clearly didn’t have a sign of a baby bump that made the recent claims more believable.

As if that’s not enough, Caitlyn Jenner seemingly confirmed that Kylie Jenner has already given birth to her firstborn when she guest starred on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. The 68-year-old television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete told the host that she has 13 grandchildren but she actually only has 11 grandchildren in total. Her comment could be a major slip up or it was just an honest mistake.

As for Kylie Jenner’s very flat stomach in her latest campaign, there is a high possibility that the photos were taken months before her pregnancy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has kept her current status as private as possible, making it impossible for people to confirm if she is indeed pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

However, before these snaps were revealed, Kylie Jenner suddenly exchanged her usually skimpy outfit to baggy clothes. Fans believe that her new love for oversized shirts is a hint that the Life of Kylie star is hiding something underneath it.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable curves. However, after reports broke that she is pregnant, the reality star suddenly paused from posting recent snaps of herself. Although she still shares a few things on her social media accounts, they are mostly throwback photos or business-related.

Just like any other reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.