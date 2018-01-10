Lisa Rinna Reveals She’s A Bestselling Author And People Think It’s A Joke

Lisa Rinna is a very headstrong person and she doesn’t hold back when she’s filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For years, people only knew Rinna as a spokesperson for various products and as a troubled young woman on the ’90s hit television show Melrose Place. However, in real life, Lisa Rinna doesn’t hold back when asked about her feelings, and over the past couple of years, she’s accused Yolanda Foster of making herself ill for attention and accused PK and Dorit Kemsley of doing cocaine in their bathroom during a dinner party.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that she has written a bestselling book about living a great and positive life. That seems odd for many people, considering she’s so outspoken about other people on the show. The book is called Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever and it was published back in 2008, long before her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Some of her followers thought it would be a great read, but others were surprised to learn that Rinna had a bestselling book and could call herself an author. It’s something she hasn’t mentioned on the show before, which seems like a surprise considering she could sell a few more copies.

When Lisa Rinna shared the picture of her book on Twitter, people thought it was a joke. Maybe it was the colorful cover or maybe it was the idea that she had written a bestselling book. But Rinna told her fans that it was indeed real and it was a book published almost 10 years ago.

“No joke it’s for real, I wrote it back in 2008 it made me a New York Times Best Selling author and it will be prominent tonight on #RHOBH,” Lisa replied to a follower, who inquired about the book possibly being a joke.

As it turns out, Lisa wanted to share the cover of her book today because she claims her book will be very pertinent for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The book, which is about getting the best possible life, is possibly a coaching book about how to behave, how to get the most out of life, and how to create balance. For some viewers, it seems like an odd choice when they think about everything that Lisa has done on the show.

No word on whether Lisa Rinna has written any other books.