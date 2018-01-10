Who Was Olivia Nova? Pictures, Video, Posts Show Adult Film Star Struggling With Loneliness And Suicide

Olivia Nova’s cause of death remains a mystery, but in the wake of the sudden passing of the adult film star, some fans noted that her pictures and social media posts hinted at struggles with depression and the suicide of her boyfriend last year.

The 20-year-old Nova was found dead in Las Vegas last weekend, and while there was some immediate speculation online that she may have committed suicide or suffered an overdose, there is no evidence to support either of those claims. Authorities have revealed no details about how the adult film star died, the New York Daily News noted.

Though Nova only started working in the adult film industry in March, she was able to amass a sizeable fan base and worked with some of the industry’s larger studios. Originally from Minnesota, Nova was staying in Las Vegas at the time of her death but hinted that she may not be in the adult film industry long.

In September, she said in a video interview that she planned to finish school and had aspirations to join a non-profit organization. Nova also had a passion for music and said she was working on a project with someone well-known in the industry, but did not say who it was.

There were also hints of struggles from Olivia Nova. In the interview, Nova said she originally did not have plans to go into modeling but was scouted at age 12 by a modeling representative, and that she felt “rushed” into the industry. Nova added that she felt uncomfortable about the body judgment she faced in the industry. Nova shifted her work into adult movies last year, which she said was not as judgmental.

Nova is the fourth female adult film star to die suddenly within the past three months.

Olivia Nova’s social media posts also hinted at struggles with loneliness and the suicide of her boyfriend. On Christmas, she tweeted that she felt alone and wanted to talk to a fan to cheer herself up, the Daily Mail noted. She also defended herself against allegations that she was on heroin, saying she was not and noting that her boyfriend committed suicide while on the drug. His suicide came in April, just two days before Nova’s birthday and a few weeks after she entered the adult film industry.

Some fans believe Olivia Nova’s pictures may have revealed some struggles as well, including a post showing an unidentified bandage on her arm.

Though she was affected by her boyfriend’s taking his own life, those close to Olivia Nova do not believe that she committed suicide. Derek Hay, the owner of LA Direct Models, told the Daily Mail that the coroner found no evidence of suicide and said no one else was involved in her death.