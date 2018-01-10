Nikki Bella’s WWE Return Confirmed For Major Upcoming Event

It has been quite some time since Nikki Bella appeared on SmackDown Live or on WWE television at all. It has been even longer since Brie Bella appeared on WWE programming. It was rumored a couple of months ago that both women would be making their WWE return sometime in early 2018. Without delay, it’s been announced that The Bella Twins will be making their long-awaited return during an upcoming WWE event.

After a commercial aired last night for Raw‘s 25th anniversary, it’s been reported that Brie and Nikki Bella are confirmed for the show later this month. It’s unclear what WWE officials have planned for their return to Monday Night Raw, but there’s a lot of speculation that both women will be announcing their entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. There is no doubt The Bella Twins want to be a part of WWE history.

Going forward, it’s clear that Nikki Bella has transitioned into a part-time role with the company. Brie Bella has retired as an active performer, but she always embraced the possibility of wrestling some more matches in the future. The opportunity for The Bella Twins to be a part of history and reunite for the Royal Rumble event is too good and could only be the beginning of their run heading into the grandest stage of them all.

The Bella Twins have been rumored for a program heading into ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

On paper, Brie and Nikki could wrestle a match in New Orleans. However, there are several different ways to get The Bella Twins involved with the show. For instance, it has been rumored that Nikki and John Cena could have their wedding at WrestleMania if all the stars aligned. The powers that be could give the twins a chance to be the special guest hosts of the event. There are plenty of possibilities for them to get involved.

WWE officials are likely taking things one step at a time and getting through the 25th anniversary of Raw is the first big step towards the grandest stage of them all. The Bella Twins could be declaring their entry into WWE history or just returning for one night of fun on a special night. Either way, The Bella Twins are back on WWE programming for at least one more night.