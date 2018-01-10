‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Expands This Month With New DLC, Updated Heka Chests

New content and a free title update are coming to Assassin‘s Creed Origins this month. The open-world action RPG is expanding with a new piece of downloadable content in addition to base game changes. In January, players can expect the first expansion pack “The Hidden Ones” and updated in-game Heka chests. Not to mention, two of the three Trial of the Gods encounters will return this month, too.

“The Hidden Ones” DLC will raise the level cap for protagonist Bayek and introduce a new region to the Egyptian map. Alongside other in-game assassins, Bayek will battle the Romans occupying a completely new area in the game. This DLC will raise the level cap from 40 to 45, increasing the character’s power while he explores a new storyline. Season pass owners can download “The Hidden Ones” without additional purchase, but it will also be available for individual purchase.

A title update will also go live this month for Assassin’s Creed Origins players. Although full patch notes will be available after the update launches, a few highlights of the patch are available now on the game’s official website. The update will allow players to sell their outfits to weaver shops within the game. It will also add many items to the Heka chests that can be purchased with in-game currency.

Heka chests in Assassin‘s Creed Origins are containers that unlock a random item. Players can buy them with drachmas, the currency earned within the game. The chests can contain legendary items looted in the world and items generally only available with real-world cash. In the upcoming update, the Heka chest potential loot pool will also include items from more paid DLC. Items from the “First Civilization Pack,” the “Gladiator Pack,” the “Nightmare Pack,” and the “Wacky Pack” are included in Heka chests after the patch goes live. This means that players can unlock these premium items just by playing the game.

Also in January, Anubis and Sobek will return, giving Assassin’s Creed Origins players another chance to defeat them. The gods return as part of a glitch in the Animus. Each time a player defeats one of these gods they earn one of four unique weapons until their collection is complete. Obtaining all four will unlock a special costume for Bayek. Players can battle Anubis beginning on January 9 until January 16. Sobek returns on January 23 and retreats on January 30.

As the Inquisitr reported, a second expansion is set to release in March. “The Curse of the Pharaohs” will take Bayek to a mysterious new realm where he battles undead icons of the era. Like “The Hidden Ones,” the second Assassin’s Creed Origins expansion will also raise the level cap.