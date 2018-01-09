Meghan Markle stepped out for her second official royal engagement and, as expected, everyone is talking about her mannerisms, her outfit, her shoes, and her hair — especially her hair. Markle was with her soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry, wearing a gray coat paired with a gray scarf and a pair of pumps, which are destined to sell out at any moment now. It was, however, how Markle wore her hair that got the internet talking.

As People Magazine points out, Markle decided to throw her long brown locks up into a messy bun. Sure, every girl in the world has done it, but when it comes to representing the British royal family, it’s not really something we’re super used to seeing. When it comes to someone like Kate Middleton, for example, it seems as though every single strand of her hair is always perfectly placed, whether she has a fresh blowout or a creative updo.

Middleton hasn’t actually stepped out with her hair in a messy bun, but she’s no stranger to being scrutinized. When she started dating Prince William and the two started making appearances together, people simply couldn’t stop talking about what she was wearing, so much so, that stores could barely keep any Middleton favorites on the shelves — and that hasn’t slowed down any. People are simply obsessed with Middleton and her fashion choices, many loving her style and wanting to be just like her.

Although Markle is the newest member of the royal bunch, she seems to be following in the same footsteps as Middleton — and maybe, just maybe, she is even more relateable.

People Magazine called out Markle for breaking a “major royal style taboo,” but Markle doesn’t seem to have too many concerns for what’s been done in the past. Remember, she wore that sheer-topped gown for her engagement photos with Prince Harry and was called “un-royal” and everything else under the sun.

Markle seems to be paving her own way as she navigates her new life. Some people dig it and some people don’t. However, as long as Markle is keeping up with her duties, there’s really nothing more to be said about her fashion choices — or her messy bun.