Ryan Edwards’ Wife Fears Future Relapse: ‘I’m Sad And Depressed,’ Mackenzie Standifer Admits

Ryan Edwards is currently in recovery after falling victim to drug addiction last year, and according to his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, he’s been “super short-tempered” since completing treatment in rehab.

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie Standifer was seen speaking to a friend about how hard things have been for her and Ryan Edwards since the longtime reality star and father of 9-year-old Bentley, decided to get help for his substance abuse struggles.

“I didn’t know it would be like this. It’s stress all the time. I’m so exhausted. I’m sad and depressed and angry,” Mackenzie Standifer admitted, according to a January 9 report by Radar Online.

In addition to struggling to cope with Ryan Edwards’ temper, Mackenzie Standifer said that she was also living in fear of a potential drug relapse. As she explained to her friend, things were easy when Edwards was in rehab because she knew he couldn’t get his hands on any drugs. Once he got home, however, she felt punched in the face by her new life and the realization that her husband could go and get whatever he wanted.

“It’s scary,” she said.

Ryan Edwards’ drug use was spotlighted on the sixth season of Teen Mom OG last year, and at the end of the season, he entered treatment.

A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@ryancedwards85) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

During another scene from last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were seen sitting down for a meal, and during their night out, Edwards said he felt disgusted by how much he let himself go. He also said that he was glad that he listened to Standifer’s advice and decided to get help.

Ryan Edwards went on to say that he appreciates how much Mackenzie Standifer has been there for him and encouraged her to allow herself to trust him. As he explained, he’s not going to go out and do something stupid just because they have an argument or face a challenge.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.