’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Evelyn Cormier Is Still Struggling As A Musician, Is She Still Married To David?

Being the star of 90 Day Fiance isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as many of its current — and former — stars have found out.

And when Evelyn Cormier — the sweet, innocent 18-year-old girl from a small town in New Hampshire who married her Spanish fiance, David, after 90 days and a whole lot of fighting — took to the show, she perhaps presumed that this would be the springboard to her fame and fortune as a musician.

Unfortunately for her, according to In Touch Weekly, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

The former 90 Day Fiance star recently took to her YouTube page to announce that she’s partnered with Patreon, which is a website that allows artists to get paid on a monthly basis by those who “sponsor” them.

Claiming that she can’t afford to absorb the cost of the production, and recording, on her own, Evelyn calls upon her fans to sponsor her every month through Patreon so she can continue to be a musician.

Subscription levels start at $1 a month, and go all the way up to $12,000 per month. At the top subscription level, fans will be able to see Evelyn play once a month (but she picks up the cost of the travel and accommodations).

Evelyn has already dropped her first five-song EP, Lost, with songs that critics are calling “seriously awesome.”

But it came as no surprise to fans of 90 Day Fiance that the devoutly-Christian Evelyn would not only marry her Spain-born fiance, David Vázquez Zermeño, but that they would stay married after the cameras stopped rolling.

Before the season finale on December 18th, a user on Reddit spilled the beans about the couple getting married in Boston in October.

And, as previously reported, the couple also had an extensive wedding registry in which their friends and family could buy them a variety of expensive gifts for use in their home.

It remains to be seen, however, how these two plan to make ends meet now that the show — and the income it provides — is over. But, fans of 90 Day Fiance can take comfort in knowing that one of their favorite couples — Evelyn and David — are still very happily married.