WWE News: New Names Enter Both ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches – Updated Card And List Of Entrants

With just a few weeks until the Royal Rumble, the rings are already beginning to fill up with new superstars throwing their names into the competition, and it is getting quite interesting. This year, there will not only be a 30-man Royal Rumble match but also a 30-woman Royal Rumble match along with a host of other bouts. It’s now time to check out the updated card and the full list of entrants.

The card for the event is actually quite big on top of the two battle royal matches, which means WWE is making sure this is one of the big four pay-per-views of the year. Along with those two matches, there are four other title bouts on the card and a lot of drama attached to each of them.

Right now, there are two big matches from SmackDown Live and two from Monday Night Raw, but the main events are the battle royals. For the first time ever in history, there will be two of them in one night, and the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will go down as one of the biggest things to ever happen in WWE.

After last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, as recapped by the official website of WWE, a number of new entrants joined both matches and it is time to update the card.

So far, here are the confirmed names for the men’s Royal Rumble.

John Cena

Finn Balor

Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura

Elias

Baron Corbin

“Woken” Matt Hardy

Samoa Joe

Bray Wyatt

Here is the updated list of confirmed names for the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Asuka

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Nia Jax

Bayley

Naomi

Natalya

Paige

Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose

Mickie James

Tamina Snuka

Lana

Carmella

As of January 9, 2018, there are four other matches on the card, and all four will have a championship on the line.

WWE Championship – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

Raw Tag Team Championship: Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Bar

United States Championship Tournament Finals

The Royal Rumble is always one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year, and this one will be no different — but it will be even bigger. As you can see by the updated card and list of entrant’s for both the women’s and men’s battle royals, things are only just getting started. So many WWE superstars will have a shot at main eventing WrestleMania 34, but they have a lot of work ahead of them.