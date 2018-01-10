Angelina Jolie ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Gorgeous’ Brad Pitt Look-Alike Chris Hemsworth: His Wife’s Reaction [Rumor]

Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, rumors have soared about Pitt enjoying life as an almost-single man (the divorce continues to play out). Ready to mingle, Brad has been linked to everyone from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to Justin Bieber’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In contrast, Jolie has remained so focused on the children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) that reports about Angelina have centered on her life as a mom. But now Jolie supposedly has decided it’s time to move on. Angelina reportedly has found her replacement for Pitt in Brad’s stunning look-alike, Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth Sits Next To Angelina Jolie At Golden Globes: Viewers Think He’s Brad Pitt As Jolie Beams

Chris and Brad look so much alike that some viewers thought Pitt had turned up to the Golden Globes on Sunday night to sit next to his estranged wife, reported Yahoo.

“Viewers did a double take [during] the 75th Golden Globe awards after mistaking actor Chris Hemsworth for Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie and Aussie hunk Chris were seated next to each other.”

The camera showed Hemsworth and Jolie seated at the same table during the Golden Globes. Viewers were intrigued by just how much Chris and Brad resemble each other. Twitter lit up with comments about the resemblance.

“Chris Hemsworth is the young version of Brad Pitt,” wrote one fan.

One Brangelina fan admitted thinking that Pitt and Jolie had reunited at the event.

Angelina Jolie is sitting next to Chris Hemsworth and I swear I thought she was back with Brad Pitt. #goldenglobes — Deena (@deenamha) January 8, 2018

“Chris Hemsworth is giving major brad Pitt vibes tonight, no?!? Love that he’s seated next to Angelina Jolie,” wrote another.

Described as looking “cozy and comfortable,” Chris and Angelina weren’t alone at the table, however. Hemsworth and Jolie had company, with director Taika Waititi and Angelina’s 14-year-old son Pax at the same table.

Waititi posted a photo on Instagram showing the director with Jolie and Hemsworth. However, even though the picture was posted by and included the famous director, most comments focused on the two celebrities seated with Waititi rather than the directing superstar, who was named New Zealander of the Year numerous times.

“Angie! Angie! ANGIE!” wrote one excited fan.

“@taikawaititi sitting with Thor and Lara Croft. Cool,” commented another follower.

One questioned the claims that Brad and Chris look alike.

“In what world does Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth look alike?” asked the Instagram commentator.

Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Throws Shade Amid Chris And Angelina Jolie Romance Rumors

Chris resides in Australia. He and his wife Elsa have three children, ranging in age from five-year-old India-Rose to three-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. However, in response to the photo posted by Taika Waititi, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky got sassy, pointed out Yahoo.

“‘What a great couple! I mean you boys!’ [wrote Hemsworth’s wife], clearly throwing shade at Jolie. Awkward.”

But it wasn’t just the Golden Globes photos that sparked romance rumors about Angelina and Chris. NW magazine via Yahoo reported that Jolie is “moving in on” Hemsworth. Angelina reportedly had a crush on Chris even before the Golden Globes put them together at the same table.

Chris Hemsworth drew comparisons to Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Angelina Jolie’s Rumored Attraction To Chris Hemsworth

Jolie reportedly is attracted to Hemsworth because Chris is “just like Brad,” according to the magazine’s insider.

“[Angelina Jolie is] obsessed with [Chris Hemsworth. She has] gone out of her way to watch his films, and thinks he’s absolutely gorgeous.”

The Daily Mail reported that 42-year-old Angelina “looked happy” with Brad Pitt’s look-alike during the picture-taking session.

Viewers do a double take as Angelina Jolie beams next to Brad Pitt look-alike Chris Hemsworth at #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/XBvUnpsQrg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 8, 2018

Although some thought Hemsworth was Brad, it has actually been more than a year since Jolie and Pitt have been seen together. Comparisons between Pitt and Hemsworth soared when Chris appeared in Avengers, with some insisting that Hemsworth looked just like Brad in Troy.

Brad and Angelina reportedly are still determining the final details of their divorce. Pitt did not show up at the Golden Globes. But in addition to the double take that some viewers did on seeing Chris and Angelina together, another highlight of the Golden Globes for some involved seeing Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and Pitt’s estranged wife Angelina cross paths at the event, as the Inquisitr reported.