Trump Appears To Forget Words To National Anthem, Pats His Chest During ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ [Video]

Did President Donald Trump forget the words to the national anthem? That’s the title of the above BBC News YouTube video, which has swelled to more than 10,000 views on the video-sharing platform. President Trump placed his hand atop his heart and patted his chest as he appeared to sing some of the more popular parts of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the CFP National Championship game on Monday, January 8.

However, many viewers who watched Trump mouth other lyrics of the national anthem before the NCAA college football playoff championship game are accusing the president of not knowing the words to the popular song. The video footage from Atlanta is going viral as folks debate exactly what was going on prior to President Trump watching the heated game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

President Trump not only appeared to forget the words of the national anthem, reports BBC News, but President Trump also got boos and applause during his appearance at the college football game. On Twitter and YouTube, plenty of jokes are also appearing in the wake of Trump patting his own chest during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As reported by Google Trends, two phrases surrounding the incident have surged in queries 130 percent, including “Trump singing national anthem” and “Trump sings national anthem.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Trump Seems Like He Forgot Words To National Anthem — Social Media Reactions to Trump Patting His Chest During “Star-Spangled Banner”

Meanwhile, as Trump received varying reactions at the game, he is also getting praise and criticism online.

As Trump supporters praised Trump for standing with his hand over his heart for the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” detractors quip about Trump missing the Gorilla Channel, which is related to a fake excerpt from Fire and Fury.

The video above shows Trump appearing to get some of the lyrics to the national anthem correct, while at different times during the song, Trump either did not sing along or mouthed words that appeared different than the actual lyrics. With tens of thousands of fans at the stadium watching the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama game — and millions more watching Trump online — opinions about Trump’s singing are heated.